Rainier log loader fire extinguished Monday night
Rainier log loader fire extinguished Monday night

teevin bros.jpg

Columbia River Fire & Rescue extinguished an equipment fire at Teevin Brothers in Rainier Monday evening.

 Columbia River Fire & Rescue

Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews put out a fire in a log loader at the Teevin Brothers log yard in Rainier Monday evening and are still working to determine the cause.

No injuries were reported. 

Chief Ian O'Connor said crews were on site by 6:40 p.m. and remained there 90 minutes, taking an hour to put out the "stubborn" fire.

"A log loader is a heavy piece of equipment," O'Connor said. "It's built to be strong and powerful and it's not easy to access the engine. Crews had to get on top of it." 

The loader contained about 130 gallons of diesel fuel and 68 gallons of hydraulic fluid, and they fed the fire as they leaked.

"You'd think it was it out and then you'd have to start over again," O'Connor said. 

The log yard is designed for  hazardous fluids to pool in the middle to prevent contaminating the surrounding environment, he said.

The investigators did not yet have an estimate on the cost of the damage, he said. 

