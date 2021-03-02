Rainier installs stop signs, hears a complaint about traffic noise

The City of Rainier recently installed stop signs on West C Street in response to residents’ complaints about cars speeding dangerously.
One resident told the city council, which resumed meeting in person Monday evening, that while the stop signs may improve safety, traffic noise in the neighborhood has increased.
Linda Turley said the noise of cars and trucks stopping and starting is disturbing her and her family.
“I don’t like the noise, the stop-and-go traffic noise,” she said. “I can’t imagine my other neighbors over there like it any better. ... I wasn’t bothered by the speed. It didn’t affect me. I know how to cross the street and look both ways.”
Councilors said the intent was to improve public safety. Council member Mike Kreger said he lives on that street and had almost been hit multiple times, and has seen people walking dogs and children playing almost get hit.
“The biggest thing is trying to find a solution for safety,” he said. “I hear the sound too and I’m adjusting to it, slowly.”
Council member Connie Budge said she walks the road all the time and saw that something needed to be done. She suggested the city might consider options to the new signs.
Council member Rick Sanders, who owns a home he rents out on the street, added, “It’s a safety versus livability thing, and sometimes safety has to win.”
Mayor Jerry Cole told Turley he would stand on the street and listen, and challenged all the council members to do the same. He said the council would revisit the issues in June to see if the stop signs were effective.
“Nothing is concrete. We’re trying things,” Cole said. “For me it’s important that you come in and talk to us.”
The council also heard a presentation from KLTV about televising council meetings. It would cost the city about $300 per two-hour meeting to air on KLTV, or about $3,600 a year for regular council meetings.
The council decided to reach out to Comcast, which airs KLTV, to ensure that Channel 29 will air in Rainier before moving forward.
The council also heard an update on applications for city committees. Currently, there are 11 applicants submitted for the three commissioner spots. Eight of the applicants live in the city limits and three live outside the city limits.
There are three applicants for the one planning commission vacancy. The planning commission will vote on a recommendation March 10 and the council will appoint someone April 5.
There are five vacancies on the budget committee and three applicants. The application deadline is March 20 and the council will appoint members on April 5.
On the new parks committee, which will be 7 to 10 members including two councilors, one planning commissioner and two non-residents, eight people have applied so far, six who live in the city limits and two who live outside of the city limits. The council will appoint people on April 5.
In other business, the council:
- Selected Finance Director Debra Dudley to serve as the budget committee officer and City Administrator Scott Jorgensen as co-budget officer.
- Decided to set a meeting up with Sanders, Rainier Public Works and Clatskanie PUD to figure out who owns four street lights on Neer Way that are not up to code and who is responsible for replacing them. According to Public Works Director Sue Lawrence, the poles have been up for about 25 years and it’s unclear who has been paying the power bill.
- Approved taking up to $120,000 from the capital projects sewer and water fund to replace the remaining 690 old water meters. The city has gradually been replacing the old meters since last year and had done about 140, but the software system at city hall has started to fail and the meters need to be overhauled onto the new system, Lawrence said.
- Approved a change order for the A Street construction project for an additional cost of $4,900 for storm water design changes.