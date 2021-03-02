Rainier installs stop signs, hears a complaint about traffic noise

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Jerry Cole told Turley he would stand on the street and listen, and challenged all the council members to do the same. He said the council would revisit the issues in June to see if the stop signs were effective.

“Nothing is concrete. We’re trying things,” Cole said. “For me it’s important that you come in and talk to us.”

The council also heard a presentation from KLTV about televising council meetings. It would cost the city about $300 per two-hour meeting to air on KLTV, or about $3,600 a year for regular council meetings.

The council decided to reach out to Comcast, which airs KLTV, to ensure that Channel 29 will air in Rainier before moving forward.

The council also heard an update on applications for city committees. Currently, there are 11 applicants submitted for the three commissioner spots. Eight of the applicants live in the city limits and three live outside the city limits.

There are three applicants for the one planning commission vacancy. The planning commission will vote on a recommendation March 10 and the council will appoint someone April 5.

There are five vacancies on the budget committee and three applicants. The application deadline is March 20 and the council will appoint members on April 5.