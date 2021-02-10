 Skip to main content
Rainier indoor dining can reopen as COVID-19 cases trend down in Columbia County
Rainier restaurants can reopen their doors to indoor dining starting Friday, after the county moved to a new phase because of declining COVID-19 cases. 

Columbia County moved from an "extreme risk" to "high risk" of COVID-19 this week, joining 10 other Oregon counties at that level. When in "high risk" level, indoor dining and indoor entertainment can resume at 25% capacity, and up to 75 people can participate in outdoor events.

Cornerstone Cafe said it plans to resume indoor dining Friday with a limit of 15 people, and Ol' Pastime Tavern said on Facebook that it planned to open indoor dining and video lottery machines "soon." 

An "extreme risk" county is one recording more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period and a test positivity rate of over 10%.

With between 100 and 200 new cases reported and a test positivity rate of 8% to 10%, counties are considered "high risk." Columbia County reported 69 new cases from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6, or a rate of 130 cases per 100,000 people. The test positivity rate was 4.2%, allowing it to move to the less restrictive stage.

Since the pandemic began in February 2020, Columbia County has seen 1,145 cases of COVID-19 and 20 pandemic-related deaths as of Feb. 8, according to the health department.

As for vaccines, the county has vaccinated 3,500 of the 52,747 residents, according to the health department. Rainier School Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said at a Feb. 2 board meeting that all teachers who wished to be vaccinated would have the first dose by the end of that week.

