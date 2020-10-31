Rainier Historical Society breaks ground for building to 'preserve our history'

While the Rainier Historical Society is more used to focusing on the past, it took a tangible step toward its future this week by breaking ground for a new building across from the senior center.

For the past three years it has been sharing space at the City Hall, but that will soon be a thing of the past.

“It will expand what we can do,” board president Kay Heflin said while surveying the site. “Once we get into the new space, we can display more things and accept more things that people might want to donate.”

The museum has been housed in City Hall since July 2017, and while Heflin said they’re grateful for the space, they can only display small items that fit in the display cases. Before moving into the City Hall, the group met for two years at members’ homes or at the local grange.

While for now, the site is a tangle of tree limbs and dirt, Heflin and the board are already envisioning a covered area for the 1936 fire truck, along with a parking lot and a probable increase of about 1,000 square feet from their current location, to about 1,950 square feet.

