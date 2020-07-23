Rainier hires new city administrator

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rainier has hired former journalist and political chief of staff W. Scott Jorgensen as its new city administrator.

Jorgensen, 40, was most recently the city recorder for the City of Aurora, a post he took in March 2018. Before that, he served as chief of staff to Oregon state Sens. Alan DeBoer and Doug Whitsett and worked in journalism at publications and stations throughout Oregon, according to a city press release.

“That experience gave me a really good understanding of the inner workings of local government,” Jorgensen said in the press release. “It inspired me to go back to school to start a career in city management, and I’ve found it very rewarding.”

Jorgensen earned an executive master’s in Public Administration from Portland State University’s Mark O. Hatfield School of Government in 2017 and a Bachelor’s of Science in Journalism from Southern Oregon University in 2003.

He will start Sept. 8 and his yearly salary will be $80,000. Jorgensen and his family live in Portland but plan to relocate to Columbia County, according to the press release. He replaces Debra Dudley, who left the city earlier this year.

