Rainier hears complaints about C Street speed humps that replaced stop signs

RAINIER — The new speed humps on C Street, which replaced stop signs citizens complained about, are too high, members of the City Council said Monday night.

One member of the public also commented they were too high.

“I’d like to see what feedback we get on them and if at such time we need to evaluate adjusting the slope, maybe we can cut it and do whatever magic you can do,” Mayor Jerry Cole told Public Works Director Sue Lawrence. “My feedback is they’re too steep. It’s not what I envisioned.”

In March, the City Council started hearing complaints from C Street residents that the new stop signs were increasing vehicle noise. The signs were installed in response to community complaints about speeding on C Street. This past summer, the council directed the public works department to look into speed humps or bumps and ultimately installed three.

Councilmember Robert DuPlessis said the humps were certainly effective, as he went over one at 14 miles per hour and that was “faster than I should have,” despite the humps being designed for 15 miles per hour.

Cole said people are reporting scraping the bottom on their cars no matter how slow they go, and he said the “fire engine didn’t like it either.”

Lawrence said the hump did not seem as steep when it was selected. She does have slow signs to put up, and Councilmember Mike Kreger suggested immediately taking down the 25 mile per hour speed limit signs.

However, Councilmember Connie Budge said the humps are quieter than the stop signs, which is what the public asked for, and recent road designs had intended to encourage drivers to use B Street to cut across town instead of C Street anyway.

Kreger said despite the problems, “I can pull out of my driveway without worry and walk across the road to get my mail without being mowed down.”

Cole asked for more members of the public to reach out with comments about the speed humps.

At Monday’s meeting, Budge, Kreger, DuPlessis, and Scott Cooper were present. Levi Richardson, Jenna Weaver and Jeremy Howell were absent.

The council unanimously approved a permanent fix for the landslide on West First Street for $241,000. Lawrence said it will stop future erosion and fully stabilize the area. It also will leave open the possibility of re-establishing the old road at a future date.

Lawrence suggested using about $81,000 from the sewer fund and said she was considering the street fund for the rest, but the city still is waiting to get a final bill from the state for the A Street improvement project and therefore she doesn’t know how much of the $181,000 in the street fund truly is available for use.

Cooper initially motioned to table the question until the next meeting to allow for more time to look into payment, but withdrew the motion after Lawrence said the current quote, which includes a savings on fill material, was only good for 30 days.

Lawrence added the hillside currently is a “big open ditch right now.” In April, the council approved a $34,800 expenditure for a geotechnical study to see why the street was sliding off the hillside and threatening the water and sewer line. Cole said he thought the money should come from the street fund, as the city has been asking the state for a final bill on the A Street project for two and a half years.

“I’m not afraid to tell the state we’ve been waiting on you guys for two and a half years, you’ll have to wait another six months before we pay you,” Cole said of the possibility the state sends the bill before the next fiscal year in July. “Spend the money you need to spend on our streets. We have something up there we really have to fix.”

In other business, the council:

• Approved enclosing one of the Public Works buildings for about $40,000 to allow more items to be securely stored inside and to prepare for eventually replacing the current shop building.

• Heard the D Street Loop update is finished at a final cost of $181,000, which is $22,000 under budget. About $150,000 will be reimbursed from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

• Approved an updated moorage agreement, with stronger language that nobody can “live, camp or sleep overnight” on their boats.

• Heard the water and sewer meter replacement project is finished at a total cost of about $192,000. Lawrence said the more precise readings have shown an 11% increase in water usage and an 8.3% increase in sewer usage, which means about $100,500 annually for the city, allowing the upgrade to pay for itself in two years.

