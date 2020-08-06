Rainier Grocery Outlet owner wins Chief Ralph Painter citizenship award

Although her daughter felt like she was being followed, she didn’t see anyone behind her, so didn’t think anything of it, her mother wrote. But when she emerged from the store, the man “popped out” and demanded to see ID.

She ran back inside the store “on the verge of tears,” where Elliott noticed something was wrong, the woman wrote.

Not only did Elliott confront the man and have him leave the property, the mother wrote, but he called law enforcement, walked her daughter back out to her and stayed with them in the parking lot until they finished the cans and the police arrived.

“If it wasn’t for Taylor’s compassion, kindness and protection that truly exemplified Chief Painter’s spirit, things could have ended much differently that day,” the woman wrote.

The Facebook comments under the post were filled with congratulations, telling Elliott he certainly deserved the award.

Elliott said it was crazy to him that an incident like that even happened.

“It really bothered me that she wasn’t able to send her (daughter) into the store to redeem cans. That should be something you can do at local grocery store,” Elliott said.