Rainier Grocery Outlet owner wins Chief Ralph Painter citizenship award

Rainier Grocery Outlet owner Taylor Elliott won the Chief Ralph Painter Citizenship award for his quick actions to protect a girl, the city announced Tuesday evening.
Elliott said Wednesday that it was a shock and honor when he learned he was nominated, let alone that he won.
“It was honestly an honor just to be nominated,” he said. “I never got to meet Ralph Painter, but from what I hear, he sounds like an incredible individual.”
Elliott was one of three nominees for the award, which recognizes those who “exemplify the spirit of compassion” of the late Chief Ralph Painter, who died in the line of duty in 2011. It’s typically presented during Rainier Days in the Park, but the festival was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. The award ceremony was held virtually Tuesday night.
According to the nominating letters, Elliott reacted with “compassion, kindness and protection” on Dec. 3, 2019 when a young girl came into his store.
She and her mother had been putting cans in the return machine in the parking lot, the mother wrote in her nominating letter. When her daughter finished putting in the first round of cans, her mom told her to go inside the store to cash in the receipt while she started the next load of cans.
“Little did we know that we were being watched by a man in the parking lot,” the mother wrote.
Although her daughter felt like she was being followed, she didn’t see anyone behind her, so didn’t think anything of it, her mother wrote. But when she emerged from the store, the man “popped out” and demanded to see ID.
She ran back inside the store “on the verge of tears,” where Elliott noticed something was wrong, the woman wrote.
Not only did Elliott confront the man and have him leave the property, the mother wrote, but he called law enforcement, walked her daughter back out to her and stayed with them in the parking lot until they finished the cans and the police arrived.
“If it wasn’t for Taylor’s compassion, kindness and protection that truly exemplified Chief Painter’s spirit, things could have ended much differently that day,” the woman wrote.
The Facebook comments under the post were filled with congratulations, telling Elliott he certainly deserved the award.
Elliott said it was crazy to him that an incident like that even happened.
“It really bothered me that she wasn’t able to send her (daughter) into the store to redeem cans. That should be something you can do at local grocery store,” Elliott said.
Elliott said he didn’t mind that the ceremony was held over Zoom, because it was “good enough for me just to be mentioned in the same group of people.”
“Moving here has been hands down the best thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “The community has given back more to me than I could ever do for them.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.