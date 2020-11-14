Rainier Grocery Outlet: 'No food goes into the garbage can here'

“Some people ask well, why don’t you give all that food to the food banks? But the thing about produce is when it goes bad, it goes bad. There is no in-between,” Elliott said.

Cardboard and plastics are baled and recycled at WestRock, while extra boxes are given to customers to carry groceries in so they don’t have to buy a bag. Bottles and cans get recycled too.

“None of that goes in the trash can. It all gets baled and recycled,” Elliott said.

In fact, the base model of Grocery Outlet is giving items a second chance. Aside from the meat, eggs and dairy, dry goods tend to come from overstock and overflow from other stores. Sometimes labels are misprinted or changed and traditional stores must clear all of those products from the shelves. Elliott can then buy those products for a reduced rate.

Elliott also buys misshapen produce that traditional stores would not buy, because they don’t fit the perfect look people expect to see in grocery stores. Those are cheaper as well, so Elliott can pass the savings on to customers.

“The whole business model of Grocery Outlet is we try to divert as much as we can,” he said.

But he’s taken that to a whole new level, as “no food goes into the garbage can here.”