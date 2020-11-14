Rainier Grocery Outlet: 'No food goes into the garbage can here'

RAINIER — As the only grocery store in town, Rainier Grocery Outlet has a lot of customers. Farmer Wayne Thompson’s pigs are some of them.
They may not walk the aisles with the other shoppers, but they “root right up” the roughly 400 pounds of spoiled produce that comes off the shelves weekly. Right now, Thompson has two pigs, but he said he usually has four. The pigs “don’t mind” the strong-smelling rotted produce, Thompson said, even though “most of it is pretty old and far gone.”
“They just grab it right up,” Thompson, 80, said. “They love avocados. And the spuds, they just let them lay there and rot more and they love them.”
Rainier Grocery Outlet owner Taylor Elliott said he searched for a local farmer to whom he could give the table scraps, because he ran a similar donation system when he owned a Grocery Outlet in San Diego and he “felt it was a good program.”
“It’s a way to give back to the community in a different way,” he said.
That’s why he reached out to Mayor Jerry Cole to see about interested local farmers when he was opening this Grocery Outlet in June of 2018.
Cole “brought Wayne right into the store to introduce him,” Elliott said, and the partnership has flourished since then.
“Pigs are easy to work with because they will eat anything,” Elliott said.
Thompson echoed that, saying while the pigs have preferences – they prefer avocados, watermelons and cantaloupes over potatoes – he just “dumps it all in and they just root it right up.”
Every hour, store staff check on the produce on the shelves, making sure nothing has gone bad or been damaged. If it is, Elliott said they pull it off the shelf and seal it in big, blue barrels for Thompson’s pigs.
“The goal is to have zero waste, because it costs me money, but you’re going to have some waste. It’s inevitable,” Elliott said. Donating his scraps to Thompson “definitely saves me money because I don’t have to pay for as many trash cans on the curb.”
Nationally, 10%, or 43 billion pounds of food, in grocery stores never make it off the shelf. About 30% of an average store’s garbage is food, according to national recycling service Quest.
Thompson said he likes feeding his pigs the produce because it makes them “very good eating.”
“They taste sweet. They’re not really fat, but they’re pretty good,” he said.
Giving produce to pigs isn't the only way Elliott works to reduce waste. Dry and canned goods that are past the sell by date but still perfectly edible go to the HOPE of Rainier Food Pantry, as do frozen meats. That’s about 110 pounds a week, Elliott said.
“Some people ask well, why don’t you give all that food to the food banks? But the thing about produce is when it goes bad, it goes bad. There is no in-between,” Elliott said.
Cardboard and plastics are baled and recycled at WestRock, while extra boxes are given to customers to carry groceries in so they don’t have to buy a bag. Bottles and cans get recycled too.
“None of that goes in the trash can. It all gets baled and recycled,” Elliott said.
In fact, the base model of Grocery Outlet is giving items a second chance. Aside from the meat, eggs and dairy, dry goods tend to come from overstock and overflow from other stores. Sometimes labels are misprinted or changed and traditional stores must clear all of those products from the shelves. Elliott can then buy those products for a reduced rate.
Elliott also buys misshapen produce that traditional stores would not buy, because they don’t fit the perfect look people expect to see in grocery stores. Those are cheaper as well, so Elliott can pass the savings on to customers.
“The whole business model of Grocery Outlet is we try to divert as much as we can,” he said.
But he’s taken that to a whole new level, as “no food goes into the garbage can here.”
“I hope people in Rainier are proud of the fact that we don’t have any food waste,” Elliott said. “Everything that would otherwise be going in the trash is used, and it doesn’t go sit in a landfill.”
Thompson said he’s not only proud, but grateful as well, because before Grocery Outlet came to town he had to go into Longview or to St. Helens to shop.
“I’m really happy they’re here, not just for the produce,” Thompson said.
