Rainier graduation will be socially distant, livestreamed

The Rainier High School graduation will be livestreamed, but it also will include a "drive in" ceremony and finish with a car parade, according to the latest plan from district officials.

On graduation night, June 6, students will gather at the high school, separated to have no more than nine students per classroom, plus an assigned teacher. They will all watch the livestream from the classroom as open speeches are given, then will be called one classroom at a time to be given their diploma covers, a district press release said. Each student will turn their tassel as soon as they get their diploma cover.

The entire ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube, a district press release said, but two cars per student will be allowed to park in the student parking lot where close family members can watch the ceremony on a big screen set up on the hill. Community and extended family will get to watch through YouTube, the district said, and social distancing will be enforced. Families must stay in their cars if they attend.

After all 10 classrooms have had a turn, the students will be dismissed by classroom to join their families in the cars outside. Then, the cars will parade through downtown Rainier, the press release said.