RAINIER — The Zuber family held a vigil on Monday in honor of their late daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Zuber, who died in 2019 near her Rainier home and whose grieving family is still looking to understand the circumstances that led to her death.

An arching rainbow greeted those gathered; they held candles and sang church songs to support the Zuber family.

With a microphone in his hand and under a tarp, Sarah’s father, Randy Zuber, expressed gratitude to the congregation assembled at Rainier City Park.

“You are the heart of the community,” he said. “It means so much to my family, and we just got that little bit of faith that has managed to get us so far.”

Sarah’s mother, Rebeca Zuber, read from a written statement:

“It has been four years, yet it has been yesterday in the heart of those closest to her. When Sarah was killed, our family was shattered in slow motion.”

Since Sarah Zuber’s untimely death, a popular Facebook group, Justice For Sarah Zuber, was created, and a few internet sleuths have taken a deep dive into the case.

One of those people is Jennifer Massey, who became involved in Sarah Zuber’s story after her husband Terry ran for Columbia County Sheriff in 2022.

Jennifer Massey told The Daily News that she “would champion the case” to the Zuber family.

According to a previous report in The Daily News, Sarah Zuber was 18 years old at the time of her death in 2019. Her body was discovered by a family member near her parents’ home in Rainier.

Sarah’s sister Katie Zuber told The Daily News that her sister was an “artist, that was a little bit kooky.”

“Everybody loved her. … She loved animals,” Katie Zuber said. “Ever since she was little kid, she was the only (one) that could keep baby birds alive.”

Katie Zuber also had some harsh remarks for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, saying deputies have dropped the “ball” and “haven’t been communicative” with her family about her sister’s case.

A call to the Columbia County medical examiner's office was not returned.







