Rainier Economic Development Council starts inquiry into transparency questions

The Rainier Economic Development Council directed the city administrator to look into several questions that arose during this year’s budget process, including the status of several 2006 intergovernmental agreements and the lack of annual reports.

In a series of unanimous votes, the council directed City Administrator Scott Jorgensen to investigate the original settlement agreement to see if prior payments by the city were subtracted from the final settlement sum; to check which special taxing districts were still contributing to the city to help pay for the settlement; to send the required annual reports to those taxing districts; and to draft a resolution officially terminating an intergovernmental agreement between REDCO and the city.

Councilmember Connie Budge said the agreement with the city, signed in 2012, was that the city would pay $75,000 annually to help cover the settlement cost. That money is no longer in the budget, and Budge said she could not find anything in writing that the agreement had been terminated.

“My understanding was it needed to be in writing, but I could not find it in the minutes,” she said. “If that is going to be removed from the REDCO budget it needs to be removed properly.”