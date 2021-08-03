 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rainier Economic Development Council starts inquiry into transparency questions
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Rainier Economic Development Council starts inquiry into transparency questions

{{featured_button_text}}
City of Rainier logo

The Rainier Economic Development Council directed the city administrator to look into several questions that arose during this year’s budget process, including the status of several 2006 intergovernmental agreements and the lack of annual reports.

In a series of unanimous votes, the council directed City Administrator Scott Jorgensen to investigate the original settlement agreement to see if prior payments by the city were subtracted from the final settlement sum; to check which special taxing districts were still contributing to the city to help pay for the settlement; to send the required annual reports to those taxing districts; and to draft a resolution officially terminating an intergovernmental agreement between REDCO and the city.

Rainier Economic Development Council passes budget, despite member concerns over transparency

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Councilmember Connie Budge said the agreement with the city, signed in 2012, was that the city would pay $75,000 annually to help cover the settlement cost. That money is no longer in the budget, and Budge said she could not find anything in writing that the agreement had been terminated.

“My understanding was it needed to be in writing, but I could not find it in the minutes,” she said. “If that is going to be removed from the REDCO budget it needs to be removed properly.”

The council directed Jorgensen to draft a resolution terminating the agreement with the city, to be presented at a future meeting.

“I think these kinds of things need to be cleared up,” Budge said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News