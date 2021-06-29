Rainier Economic Development Council passes budget, despite member concerns over transparency

RAINIER, Ore. – The Rainer Economic Development Council passed its budget Monday night 3-1, allowing it to repay debts this year, after several budget committee and council members raised concerns about the transparency and accuracy of the documents.
REDCO budget committee member Terry Deaton and REDCO member Connie Budge brought up concerns about spotty record keeping, missed reports and a lack of REDCO policy and procedure education for new members at a June 16 meeting.
Previously, the Economic Development Council had decided at its June 7 meeting not to approve the budget suggested by its budget committee, sending it back to the committee for further clarifications. That raised concerns the budget would not be approved by the end of June deadline, putting the city’s ability to repay a debt to U.S. Gypsum in jeopardy.
“We need to approve the budget by June 30 or we cannot spend the funds and we cannot pay the debt,” City Administrator Scott Jorgenson told the committee June 16. “We will get sued again.”
The Economic Development Council was merged with the city council in recent years, but the REDCO budget committee includes non-city council members.
At the June 16 meeting, the budget committee eventually passed an amended budget 6-1 that stipulated setting money aside for an audit and to move $645,000 from the capital outlay fund to the contingency fund. Deaton opposed the budget.
At Monday’s meeting, Budge voted against the revised budget, while councilmembers Scott Cooper, Mike Kreger and Robert DuPlessis voted to pass it.
City co-budget officer Debra Dudley said some areas of revenue increased in the past year, which was unexpected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Budge said she planned to sit down with city staff to go over the budget in more detail and explain her remaining concerns.
REDCO history
REDCO was created to attract businesses to Rainier, and in 1999, it agreed to buy land from the Port of St. Helens for the manufacturer U.S. Gypsum to come to Rainier.
The committee borrowed $3.4 million from USG itself and bought the property. REDCO was supposed to repay the loan in two separate installments of $300,000 annually over the span of 11 years beginning in December 2006, but could not make the payment due to a cap it had placed on its annual revenue the year before.
As REDCO was allowed to collect $300,000 per year — half of the required loan repayment — REDCO sued USG and the urban renewal consultants in April 2009 for misleading the agency with the original plan. U.S. Gypsum counter-sued.
A settlement, reached in April 2012, requires the city and REDCO to pay U.S. Gypsum about $4.8 million by Dec. 31, 2029, or approximately $275,000 every year. By the end of 2021, the city will have about $1.85 million in principal left to pay off, according to a city settlement schedule.
REDCO also budgeted about $700,000 for other local development projects last year, including the Riverfront Trail, housing feasibility studies and park improvements, but this year moved those funds to contingency at the committee’s request.
The first section is about 700 feet long and eight feet wide, running between the post office and Fox Creek along the Columbia River. It required easements from several local landowners and cost about $93,000 to build.
Budget concerns
Deaton and Budge raised concerns at the June 16 budget committee meeting that some numbers on the budget did not add up, but city co-finance director Debra Dudley said that was because some numbers were estimates and there had been some addition errors.
“The budget is prepared several months in advance of the close of the year, so we have to estimate ending balance, which becomes the beginning balance,” she said via phone. “I can have the clerk go back through the historical data and check.”
In a new budget the council reviewed Monday, the 2019-2020 beginning fund balances had been updated to reflect accurate addition.
Deaton also said she found that REDCO did not file a certificate of impairment with the assessor after a 2014 law change required it for agencies to continue to get some local option levies, making it harder to make the debt payment.
Dudley said she was not able to speak to what happened in 2015, but that as REDCO got $283,000 in 2020 division of tax that was “more than enough to pay the debt service.”
Deaton also said she found REDCO was not submitting an annual report for the taxing districts it gets funds from. Dudley said that was “an oversight and operation issue that will be corrected.”
“It’s hard for us to sit down as a budget committee when the taxing district haven’t even been able to look at our budgets or an annual report,” Deaton said. “It’s hard for me to approve a budget like this.”
While the committee took no official action on more education for REDCO members about proper protocol, Deaton, Budge and Cooper all said they supported holding trainings.
“We have to rebuild some trust in my opinion,” Budge said. “We need to have a more transparent budget.”