Rainier Economic Development Council passes budget, despite member concerns over transparency

REDCO also budgeted about $700,000 for other local development projects last year, including the Riverfront Trail, housing feasibility studies and park improvements, but this year moved those funds to contingency at the committee’s request.

Rainier's Riverfront Trail opens to the public, realizes mayor's decade-long dream The first section is about 700 feet long and eight feet wide, running between the post office and Fox Creek along the Columbia River. It required easements from several local landowners and cost about $93,000 to build.

Budget concerns

Deaton and Budge raised concerns at the June 16 budget committee meeting that some numbers on the budget did not add up, but city co-finance director Debra Dudley said that was because some numbers were estimates and there had been some addition errors.

“The budget is prepared several months in advance of the close of the year, so we have to estimate ending balance, which becomes the beginning balance,” she said via phone. “I can have the clerk go back through the historical data and check.”

In a new budget the council reviewed Monday, the 2019-2020 beginning fund balances had been updated to reflect accurate addition.

Deaton also said she found that REDCO did not file a certificate of impairment with the assessor after a 2014 law change required it for agencies to continue to get some local option levies, making it harder to make the debt payment.