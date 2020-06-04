Rainier drive-in grad cancelled due to weather, seniors will still walk

The Rainier School District's plans for a drive-in graduation viewing Saturday night have been cancelled due to a forecast for bad weather and projector problems. However, graduates still will get diplomas in person.
Wednesday evening, Rainier Junior/Senior High School principal Graden Blue announced that heavy rain and lightning are expected Saturday night. In addition, the projector is too weak to show an image during daylight. So parents will have to watch from home. Originally, they were to watch the ceremony on a big screen while parked on school grounds.
"We have worked all week to try to make it work, but it has not. As a result, we would recommend that you stay in the comfort and warmth of your home to view the ceremony with your family," Blue said in a press release.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube at 8:20 p.m. The link is on the district website, and all students will get a recording of the ceremony later. Families who need internet access can use Wi-Fi hot spots in the parking lot, in front of the board room, district office, North Columbia Academy and the pool parking lot, Blue said.
Blue said graduates will follow the original plan. Seniors will still gather in the high school, no more than nine students per classroom, with an assigned teacher. They will all watch the livestream from classrooms as opening speeches are given, then they will be called one classroom at a time to received diploma covers. Each student will turn his/her tassel at that time.
"We have worked hard to make this graduation meaningful to seniors and their families by providing a variety of activities and some memorabilia," Blue said.
