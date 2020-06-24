Rainier Days parade route released

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rainier Days in the Park committee announced that the theme of this year’s parade is “Community Strong.” The group also released the parade route Tuesday.

After canceling the main Rainier Days in the Park festival last month over COVID-19 concerns, the committee recently decided to go forward with a parade on Saturday, July 11.

The parade will start adjacent to the water treatment plant at 820 Rainier Boulevard, then travel down Rainier Boulevard, turning onto West C Street, then turn onto East First Street and then onto A Street before ending at the boat launch.

Staging next to the water treatment plant begins at 11 a.m. and the parade will start at noon.

To enter the parade, go to https://www.rainierdaysinthepark.com.

“When watching the parade remember to maintain social distancing. Consider the use of a mask,” the Rainier Days website states.

The website also asks people to spread out and park away from the parade route.

