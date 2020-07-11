Rainier Days parade a 'good consolation'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A young girl waves a flag from a car in the Rainier Days 2020 parade. Cars, people, animals and school buses were decorated as they drove through the town during the lone Rainier Days event.

The rest of the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving residents wishing for more, but happy to get out of the house.

"It's nice to get out in the community safely. This is a good consolation," said Rainier resident Ashley Mooney.

Mooney brought 5-year-old Kinsley Mooney and 8-year-old Ember Mooney to the sidewalk to watch the parade go by. While most kids where there for the candy, Kinsley said she wanted to see circus elephants.

No elephants made an appearance but the 20-minute long parade had plenty of horses, dogs, classic cars, fire trucks and more.

Cory Johnson, a lifelong Rainier resident, brought his three children to watch the parade.

"Not having Rainier Day's sucks for the kids," Johnson said. "It was always fun. I went as a child growing up. So having the parade still, it's good for the kids."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.