Rainier Days now canceled

Officials from Rainier Days in the Park announced Thursday that the event, which was scheduled for July 10-12 at Rainier City Park, has been canceled.

On its Facebook page on Thursday, the organization said it was making the announcement with "heavy hearts" in response to an announcement earlier in the day from Gov. Kate Brown's office that festivals and fairs will not be allowed until further notice.

However, organizers are looking at other options for celebrating the city's annual event such as a parade through town, "possibly through the residential parts so viewers can spread out and enjoy the parade. We are also brainstorming other options."

