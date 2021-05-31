 Skip to main content
Rainier Days in the Park slated for July 9 to July 11
Rainier Days in the Park

Rainier kicked off its annual Days in the Park celebration June 12, 2019 with fried food and fun rides in the afternoon followed by pro-wrestling body slams and rock band jams in the evening. 

 Courtney Talak

Rainier Days in the Park is back this year after a COVID-19 scaled the event down to just a parade in 2020. 

The event will run July 9 to July 11 and will include a carnival, live entertainment, a parade and fireworks. 

According to the Rainier Days in the Park Facebook page, the size of the carnival is still to be determined.

"There will be a carnival," according to a post on the page. "How big? We don’t know yet, but we hope to bring as many pieces possible under the current COVID regulations."

Vendors interested in selling items at the event should fill out the application found on the website and Facebook page.

"Keep in mind this is a unique year and we will follow the guidelines set forth so that we can have a safe, fun event," the post said. 

