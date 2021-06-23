Rainier Days in the Park ride passes on presale at Deli Store & More

Rainier Days in the Park all day ride passes are available for $25 at the Deli Store & More, 75724 Rockcrest St., Rainier. The 2021 Grand Marshal has been announced.

Presale passes will be offered until July 8 or until they run out, according to the Rainier Days in the Park Facebook page.

The 2021 Rainier Days in the Park Grand Marshal is Duane Bernard, Rainier Historical Society vice president. According to the Facebook page, Bernard moved to the Rainier area in 1939 with his family and has since been deeply involved with the community.

His work to build a new history museum for Rainier is driven by his interest in local history, and he will “continue to strive towards a very nice museum in Rainier’s future.”

“To be honored in this manner is, I guess, my reward. Thanks to the city and the museum,” Bernard is quoted in a press release submitted to The Daily News.

People can meet and greet Bernard at 1 p.m. June 26 at the museum, located on the third floor of City Hall at 106 W. B St.

Regular carnival prices are $32 for Saturday and Sunday armbands and $30 for Sunday armbands, according to the Rainier Days in the Park Facebook page. Individual ride tickets are $1.50 each, and a book of 24 tickets is $30.

Rainier Days in the Park will return this year after COVID-19 scaled the event down to just a parade in 2020. The event runs from July 9 to 11 and will include a carnival, live entertainment, a parade and fireworks. The Van Halen tribute band Unchained will perform at 8 p.m. July 9.

