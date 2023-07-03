Rainier's annual three-day festival returns this weekend.

Rainier Days in the Park is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Rainier City Park on West A Street.

Every day is set to include food and craft vendors, as well as a carnival and an acrobat.

People can buy presale tickets for all-day carnival rides at Deli Store and More at 75724 Rock Crest St. for $30, or at the event for $38, said Rainier Mayor and event co-chair Jerry Cole.

The parade is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday. The staging area is at 820 Rainier Blvd. and the parade ends at Veterans Way and West A Street near the city park.

Delbert Larson, who has lived in Rainier since 1967, is this year's grand marshal. He was a volunteer fireman from 1984 to 2004, a member of the Rainier Eagles since 1991, and served Meals on Wheels through the Rainier Senior Center for a decade, according to the event's website.

Cole said he and his wife have primarily organized the event, which was previously managed by the Rainier Eagles, for the past 12 years. Alan Harrison is this year's Rainier Days co-chair, while Cole's oldest daughter is the volunteer coordinator, and his wife is overseeing vendors.

Friday, Cole is defending the belt he won in 2022 during the event hosted by Clatsop County-based Pacific Northwest Pro Wrestling. Friday's match is a three-on-three tag-team, he added.

"Believe it or not, I actually train for it to make sure I do it right," Cole said about the wrestling event.

Schedule Friday: 3 p.m.: Vendors and carnival open; music performed on the stage. 6 p.m.: Pacific Northwest Pro Wrestling takes the stage. 8 p.m.: Steelhead classic rock performs. 9 p.m.: Event ends for the day. Saturday: 10 a.m.: Parade starts. Noon: Vendors and carnival open; Idle poets perform. 2:30 p.m.: Cloudshine performs. 5 p.m.: Big River Band performs. 8 p.m.: Back in Black, an ACDC tribute, performs. 10 p.m.: Fireworks are launched. 11 p.m.: Event ends for the day. Sunday: 10 a.m.: All-church service begins. 11 a.m.: vendors and carnival open. Noon: Faith-based music and games begin. 6 p.m.: Event ends for the day.