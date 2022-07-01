Rainier Days in the Park kicks off July 8

RAINIER — A fireworks-filled event in Rainier next weekend promises a carnival, parade and pro-wrestling entertainment.

Rainier Days in the Park will kick off 3 p.m. Friday, July 8. The second day of the festival starts 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9 with fireworks scheduled at 10 p.m.

Astoria-based Pacific Northwest Pro Wrestling will have its performers come to Rainier and put on a live show 6 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, festivities start at noon and go until 6 p.m. Before the day begins, the Rainier Ministerial Association at 10 a.m. is helping to host a collaborative service involving multiple local churches before the planned events.

An all-rides pass is on sale for $30 at Deli Store and More in Rainier before July 8. The fee at the door will cost $38.

Event Chairman Jerry Cole said the organization behind Days in the Park tried to keep prices low without nixing the attractions, despite facing the effects of nationwide rising cost inflation.

"We’ve really tried to do our best to keep our costs low, but like everything else, those big rides are run by generators with a lot of fuel, and I don't have to tell you how much fuel costs right now,” Cole said.

Last year the presale tickets were $25, and Cole said he was glad they only had to raise it by $5 this year to keep up with rising costs. Fireworks the first year Cole was in charge cost about $10,000 total, and this year the display came out to nearly $20,000.

A group of about 15 volunteers help run the event, and they have no paid staff, Cole said. The organization usually breaks even after Days in the Park, making a percentage of ticket sales and from local businesses who rent space for the event.

Though Cole also serves as Rainier's mayor, the City of Rainier is not involved with planning or hosting Days in the Park.

Cole said Saturdays are usually the busiest, and the festival sometimes draws a crowd of 1,500 or 2,000 people.

"We encourage people to also check it out on Friday or Sunday," Cole said. "It's a little more laidback."

