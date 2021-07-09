Rainier Days in the Park kicks off Friday

Rainier Days in the Park is back in full swing as of Friday, returning from a scaled-down event last year, when the committee held only a parade due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The festival runs from July 9 to 11 and includes a carnival, live entertainment, a parade and fireworks.

Friday’s festivities included the carnival rides and vendors and a free concert from the Van Halen Tribute Band “Unchained.”

On Saturday, the day will start with the parade at 10 a.m., then the carnival and vendors afterward. At 8 p.m. the AC/DC Tribute band “Back into Black” will play, and fireworks will close the night at 10.

This year’s parade theme is “Red, White and Blue.” It will start staging on Rainier Boulevard, and the parade route will move down the boulevard, onto East C Street, across West First Street and will finish at the boat launch on East A Street.

The 2021 Rainier Days in the Park Grand Marshal is Duane Bernard, Rainier Historical Society vice president. According to the Facebook page, Bernard moved to the Rainier area in 1939 with his family and has since been deeply involved with the community.

The festival will wrap on Sunday with an all-church service at 10 a.m., then the carnival and vendors from noon to 6.

Regular carnival prices are $32 for Saturday and Sunday armbands and $30 for Sunday armbands, according to the Rainier Days in the Park Facebook page. Individual ride tickets are $1.50 each, and a book of 24 tickets is $30.

