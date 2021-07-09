 Skip to main content
Rainier Days in the Park kicks off Friday
Fun slides

Mother Megan Sloderbeck and three-year-old Sebastian Sloderbeck zip down the fun slides at the Rainier Days in the Park festival Friday in Rainier.

 Courtney Talak

Rainier Days in the Park is back in full swing as of Friday, returning from a scaled-down event last year, when the committee held only a parade due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The festival runs from July 9 to 11 and includes a carnival, live entertainment, a parade and fireworks.

Rainier Days in the Park committee to hold July 11 parade

Friday’s festivities included the carnival rides and vendors and a free concert from the Van Halen Tribute Band “Unchained.”

On Saturday, the day will start with the parade at 10 a.m., then the carnival and vendors afterward. At 8 p.m. the AC/DC Tribute band “Back into Black” will play, and fireworks will close the night at 10.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Walking around festival

Carnival-goers order fair food and walk about the Rainier Days in the Park festival Friday in Rainier.

This year’s parade theme is “Red, White and Blue.” It will start staging on Rainier Boulevard, and the parade route will move down the boulevard, onto East C Street, across West First Street and will finish at the boat launch on East A Street.

Rainier Days in the Park ride passes on presale at Deli Store & More

The 2021 Rainier Days in the Park Grand Marshal is Duane Bernard, Rainier Historical Society vice president. According to the Facebook page, Bernard moved to the Rainier area in 1939 with his family and has since been deeply involved with the community.

The festival will wrap on Sunday with an all-church service at 10 a.m., then the carnival and vendors from noon to 6.

Regular carnival prices are $32 for Saturday and Sunday armbands and $30 for Sunday armbands, according to the Rainier Days in the Park Facebook page. Individual ride tickets are $1.50 each, and a book of 24 tickets is $30.

