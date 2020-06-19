Rainier Days in the Park committee to hold July 11 parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While Rainier Days in the Park was canceled, the committee decided to move ahead with plans for a July 11 parade, it announced Thursday.

"The Days in the Park committee feels we can still abide to social distancing rules and have a parade," a post to the Rainier Days in the Park information Facebook page said.

The parade will start at noon, and while the route will not be the traditional one down A Street, the post said it will still "give us opportunity to celebrate our community and recognize the 2020 Rainier Days Grand Marshal."

The exact route will be announced later, according to the post, and it will ensure that social distancing can be maintained. The theme will also be chosen in the next week, the post said, and more details will be shared Monday.

