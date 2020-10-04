Rainier council will again discuss food trucks after legal action threatened

After a lawyer for a local food truck threatened legal action, the Rainier City Council is again considering allowing food trucks in the city.
In a March meeting, the council denied local food truck owner Roberta Boursaw a temporary permit, but directed city staff to look into creating a food truck ordinance.
Boursaw, who lives in Rainier, said she operates her soup and sandwich truck called The Lunch Box mostly in Longview and Astoria. She wanted to set up in the Shell parking lot for only a few days a week, which would not directly compete with downtown businesses.
Council members brought up concerns about competition with local hard-hit restaurants and about not having an ordinance specifically regulating food trucks, but encouraged Boursaw to bring the issue before the council later.
“I wish you luck and want to see you succeed,” Mayor Jerry Cole told Boursaw at the time.
Then, in a March 24 letter, Attorney Robert Lucas, of Lucas and Associates LLC, wrote in a letter to the city that he had reviewed “all applicable law” and concluded that “my client has the right to operate her food truck in Rainier for which she has already applied and received a business permit from the city.”
“If you wrongfully attempt to shut her down, you will find yourself in court with a request for an injunction and for her damages and court costs which could be substantial if it drags out,” Lucas warned.
In the letter, Lucas said Boursaw will soon open her business, which is a “benefit to the people of Rainier and the surrounding area, particularly in this time of need” because “an additional takeout food source is sorely needed and could not be more timely.”
Lucas added that Boursaw is fully licensed and inspected, operates in other cities without specific ordinances and was issued a Rainier transient merchant license before the city “tried to wrongfully revoke it.”
“While my client wants to work within the law with you and be a responsible local businesses person, she does not intend to let you push her around without cause,” Lucas wrote.
According to agenda documents, the Rainer City Attorney Stephen Petersen “agreed with the letter from Robert A. Lucas.”
The council will also review the Fourth Street Loop project. According to agenda documents, the project will repair the main sewer line, replace the water line, update fire hydrants and service lines to the water meters, improve storm drainage and resurface the road from West Fourth Street to West Third Street between E and F streets and West Third Street.
The water line replacement will start this October or November, followed by the sewer line repair in November or December, the storm drainage in January and the pacing in March. The city plans to be “ready to pave the streets by June of 2021,” according to agenda document.
The lines are being inspected and the city will soon have quotes, according to the agenda documents. While the city is not responsible for homeowner’s sewer lateral from houses to the main line, it is working with a company to provide insurance for the homeowner for the water and sewer service lines, agenda documents say.
In other business, the council will hear an update on the Riverfront Trail and Fox Creek, select a new council president and set planning commissioner terms.
To attend the 6 p.m. meeting Monday at city hall, masks must be worn. To call in, dial 351-999-3375.
