Rainier council will again discuss food trucks after legal action threatened

“If you wrongfully attempt to shut her down, you will find yourself in court with a request for an injunction and for her damages and court costs which could be substantial if it drags out,” Lucas warned.

In the letter, Lucas said Boursaw will soon open her business, which is a “benefit to the people of Rainier and the surrounding area, particularly in this time of need” because “an additional takeout food source is sorely needed and could not be more timely.”

Lucas added that Boursaw is fully licensed and inspected, operates in other cities without specific ordinances and was issued a Rainier transient merchant license before the city “tried to wrongfully revoke it.”

“While my client wants to work within the law with you and be a responsible local businesses person, she does not intend to let you push her around without cause,” Lucas wrote.

According to agenda documents, the Rainer City Attorney Stephen Petersen “agreed with the letter from Robert A. Lucas.”