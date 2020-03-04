Rainier council moves question of food trucks to planning commission

RAINIER — The City Council on Monday night denied a food truck owner a temporary permit but directed city staff to look into creating a food truck ordinance.
It also learned that there has been a further delay in the A Street reconstruction project
Mayor Jerry Cole said although he likes food trucks, he told local food truck owner Roberta Boursaw this was “not the perfect time.” Boursaw, who lives in Rainier, said she operates her food truck in mostly Longview and Astoria.
Councilman Sloan Nelson said with downtown businesses hurting from the delayed A Street project, he wanted to be “cautious” because he’s a businessman who owns Ol’ Pastime Tavern, Rainier Deli and Mart and apartments. He said he prefers to have an ordinance before allowing any food trucks.
“I don’t want us to move quickly on anything. I want to sit down and come up with legit plan,” Nelson said.
Boursaw, who owns a soup and sandwich truck called The Lunch Box, told the council she wants to set up in the Shell parking lot, which would not directly compete with downtown businesses. She said she would only want to be there a few days per week.
“I’m basically just going to get the traffic whipping in there to get gas,” Boursaw said Monday. “I’m not here to make anybody go out of business.”
The council reviewed ordinances from other Oregon cities, including Banks and Scappoose. Morris Malakoff, administrative and special services manager, told the council that in Scappoose getting a food truck running is essentially the same as constructing a building. In Banks, the process is simpler but still requires people to follow building codes.
Councilman Richard Sanders brought up concerns about competition and permitting.
“At some point we’ll want to look at food carts, but I don’t think this is the right time,” Sanders said.
Boursaw countered questions about waste disposal and utilities by assuring the council she is self-contained, with a generator that is quiet enough to meet state park regulations. She said she disposes of her gray water at a commercial site in Longview.
John Harper, who owns the Shell property, said Boursaw was not the only food truck owner to ask about the site.
“The reason I’m here to endorse it is because it’s on that far end where there are not a lot of other food options,” Harper told the council.
While the council denied a conditional permit for Boursaw, they encouraged her to bring the issue before the council later.
“I wish you luck and want to see you succeed,” Cole told Boursaw.
The council also heard that the much-delayed A Street project has been delayed again when workers excavating a heating oil tank, a second tank and contaminated soil were unearthed. Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said testing has to be done to determine what’s in the tank and what needs to be done to remove it.
The construction, first estimated to be finished by last fall, is now expected to be complete by late May. Some sidewalks have been poured, Lawrence said, though she did not have a date for when asphalt would be laid due to the tank delay.
In other business, the council:
- Heard an update on efforts to fix odors coming from Yance Industries Hemp Processing facilities. Sarah Blodgett, office manager and planning clerk, said the company intended to install air filtration devices in mid-March, and she said the city planner recommended before-, during-, and after-production air quality testing.
- Discussed an ordinance that would set rules in public parks. Those rules include closing parks to most activity between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and forbidding fires, littering, using tobacco and hunting animals. Violators would be punished by fines of up to $500.
- Voted to abate a dangerous, nuisance building at 29545 Old Rainier Road.
- Directed staff to draft an ordinance prohibiting commercial parking along Highway 30 after citizen complaints.