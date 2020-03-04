Rainier council moves question of food trucks to planning commission

RAINIER — The City Council on Monday night denied a food truck owner a temporary permit but directed city staff to look into creating a food truck ordinance.

Mayor Jerry Cole said although he likes food trucks, he told local food truck owner Roberta Boursaw this was “not the perfect time.” Boursaw, who lives in Rainier, said she operates her food truck in mostly Longview and Astoria.

Councilman Sloan Nelson said with downtown businesses hurting from the delayed A Street project, he wanted to be “cautious” because he’s a businessman who owns Ol’ Pastime Tavern, Rainier Deli and Mart and apartments. He said he prefers to have an ordinance before allowing any food trucks.

“I don’t want us to move quickly on anything. I want to sit down and come up with legit plan,” Nelson said.

Boursaw, who owns a soup and sandwich truck called The Lunch Box, told the council she wants to set up in the Shell parking lot, which would not directly compete with downtown businesses. She said she would only want to be there a few days per week.