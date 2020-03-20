Rainier closes city hall until further notice

To help reduce the potential spread of the new coronavirus, Rainier City Hall suspended nearly all access to city hall Friday until further notice.

"The City of Rainier greatly values the health and well-being of its citizens and staff," a Friday press release said. "For that reason, we have chosen to take a proactive approach in ensuring that we do not take part in the spread of COVID-19."

The closure includes the library. While people will still be allowed to enter for "pre-defined appointments," the city is asking everyone else to do their business by phone at 503-556-7301 or by email at info@cityofrainier.com.

Utility bills payments can be put in the drop box in the lobby, mailed or payed online at https://rainier.merchanttransact.com.

City staff who feel sick are also asked to "stay home for extended periods of time." The city said it will do its best to handle all city business quickly and efficiently. The press release also warned that if city officials do meet people in person, they may not shake hands.

"We’re not being rude, just being cautious," the press release said.

