Rainier city library reopened Tuesday with new by-appointment hours

The Rainier City Hall library re-opened Tuesday after closing in March due to COVID-19.
No more than three people will be allowed in the library at any given time, so appointments to browse must be made in advance by calling 503-556-7301.
The new hours are Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The library will be closed Sundays and Mondays.
