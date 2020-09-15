Rainier city library reopened Tuesday with new by-appointment hours

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rainier City Hall library re-opened Tuesday after closing in March due to COVID-19.

No more than three people will be allowed in the library at any given time, so appointments to browse must be made in advance by calling 503-556-7301.

The new hours are Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The library will be closed Sundays and Mondays.

