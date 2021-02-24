Rainier City Hall, library to re-open March 1

Rainier City Hall will re-opened to the public March 1 after closing due to COVID-19 restrictions, including the library.
The hall will open its usual hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The library will also resume its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
The library will be closed Sundays and Mondays, and no more than six patrons will be allowed inside the library at any given time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
