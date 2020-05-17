Rainier City Council will vote on A Street change orders Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rainier City Council will discuss several A Street construction change orders that would extend construction by about a week at its Monday meeting.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. over the phone. Call (351)-999-3375 to attend. The public can also submit comments by email at info@cityofrainier.com or in the drop box located at the First Street entrance to City Hall.

The council is slated to hear an update on the $11.1 million beautification and safety project that is redoing the rail line that cuts down the center of A Street by creating one-way streets on either side of the track with curbs and gutters separating the track from driving lanes. It will also add Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalks, filtered storm water collection for the roadway and new railroad and street lighting.

Five change orders related to the project are on the agenda, including removal of abandoned heating oil tanks discovered beneath the street, installing handrails along the water quality swale and replacing some waterlines and gutters, according to agenda documents.