Rainier City Council will vote on A Street change orders Monday

The Rainier City Council will discuss several A Street construction change orders that would extend construction by about a week at its Monday meeting.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. over the phone. Call (351)-999-3375 to attend. The public can also submit comments by email at info@cityofrainier.com or in the drop box located at the First Street entrance to City Hall.
The council is slated to hear an update on the $11.1 million beautification and safety project that is redoing the rail line that cuts down the center of A Street by creating one-way streets on either side of the track with curbs and gutters separating the track from driving lanes. It will also add Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalks, filtered storm water collection for the roadway and new railroad and street lighting.
Five change orders related to the project are on the agenda, including removal of abandoned heating oil tanks discovered beneath the street, installing handrails along the water quality swale and replacing some waterlines and gutters, according to agenda documents.
In all, the changes would extend work time about a week, according to the documents, with an estimated completion date of July 24. The project started in June of last year and was originally slated to be finished that fall, but it has been delayed several times.
In other business, the council will:
- Consider submitting a grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to develop a parks master plan. The maximum awards for planning grants is $40,000, with the city required to make a 20% match.
Vote to approve the COVID-19 Utility Bill Relief Resolution it drafted at the last meeting. People struggling to pay their utility bill can apply for relief of up to 50% of their bill, up to $300.
