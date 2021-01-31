Rainier City Council to review updated food truck ordinance Monday

A clean and orderly condition includes not having trash cans more than 10 feet away and having a restroom with a hand washing facility available on site or within five minutes walking distance. Portable restrooms and portable handwashing facilities are not permitted, unless they provide hot running water, the draft ordinance says.

Food trucks also need to have self-contained utilities and proper sewage disposal. Attachments to the food truck, such as awnings or canopies, are permitted only if they are supported entirely by the truck and do not touch the ground, according to the draft ordinance.

In addition, customer seating or vending inside a food truck is prohibited, as is drive-through service.

All food trucks also have to follow all other city municipal code sections, have a city business license, comply with the current edition of the International Fire Code for Mobile Food Carts, receive an annual Fire District inspection and approval and comply with Columbia County Environmental Health Department requirements.

Once issued, food truck licenses are good for one year. To apply, the owner needs to have proof of business liability insurance, proposed hours of operation and a comprehensive site plan.