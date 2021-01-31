Rainier City Council to review updated food truck ordinance Monday

After weeks of consideration, the Rainier City Council is set to review a revamped food truck license ordinance Monday.
Most people are likely to attend the 6 p.m. meeting via Zoom. To attend this meeting in person, people must follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask, said city officials. The meetings are also livestreamed on Mayor Jerry Cole’s Facebook page.
At its January meeting, the council decided to create a committee of Councilmembers Connie Budge and Mike Kreger to work with City Administrator Scott Jorgensen to revise the food truck ordinance draft.
The new draft ordinance states that food trucks can only sell from one fixed location and cannot travel to different sites in the city unless they have a special permit for an event. Food trucks also cannot be in special flood hazard areas or in residential zones, and they cannot be longer than 26 feet.
“A property containing one or more food carts shall be maintained in a clean and orderly condition,” the draft ordinance says. “Only those things authorized by the permit and shown on the site plan may be stored on the property.”
A clean and orderly condition includes not having trash cans more than 10 feet away and having a restroom with a hand washing facility available on site or within five minutes walking distance. Portable restrooms and portable handwashing facilities are not permitted, unless they provide hot running water, the draft ordinance says.
Food trucks also need to have self-contained utilities and proper sewage disposal. Attachments to the food truck, such as awnings or canopies, are permitted only if they are supported entirely by the truck and do not touch the ground, according to the draft ordinance.
In addition, customer seating or vending inside a food truck is prohibited, as is drive-through service.
All food trucks also have to follow all other city municipal code sections, have a city business license, comply with the current edition of the International Fire Code for Mobile Food Carts, receive an annual Fire District inspection and approval and comply with Columbia County Environmental Health Department requirements.
Once issued, food truck licenses are good for one year. To apply, the owner needs to have proof of business liability insurance, proposed hours of operation and a comprehensive site plan.
That site plan needs to be drawn to scale with marked distances and include: lot lines; existing structures; food cart boundaries of the food cart and seating areas; the type and location of on-site utility connections; the square footage, length and height of each food truck; the location of existing and proposed loading areas, driveways, on-site circulation drives, parking lots aisles, parking lot lighting, bicycle and automotive parking spaces and walkways; where service windows are; proof of availability of restroom facilities; the method for disposing of wastewater and gray water; written verification of approval by Columbia County Health Department and the Columbia River Fire and Rescue; a traffic generation memo; and a statement indicating any source of noise how it will be mitigated.
Under the draft ordinance, the city can also choose to limit the hours, days, place and manner of operation, require site and building design features to minimize environmental impacts such as noise, glare and odor, require landscaping or screening of the food cart, control the location and intensity of outdoor lighting, limit the number of vehicles that can be on site and have any other limitations it considers necessary.
The city can revoke a license if the conditions are not being complied with and if there are too many complaints from the public. If a license is revoked, there will be a one-year waiting permit before anyone else can apply to be on the same land.
In other business, the council will:
- Decide whether to recommend renewals for 16 businesses in Rainier that have liquor licenses. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission asks cities to submit recommendations when renewals are due
- Vote on an agreement with Payne Reforestation Inc. to plant Douglas Fir seedlings on city land. Payne Reforestation will be paid $300 per 1,000 trees planted
- Vote to establish a parks committee to decide on the future direction of the city’s park facilities. It will have a minimum of seven members and a maximum of 10, with one council member serving as chair, one council liaison position and two seats for people who live outside the city limits
- Hear an update on the budget committee