Rainier City Council to review food truck ordinance Monday

The written application will have to include the vendor’s name, address and phone number, a site plan of the location that includes where the truck and all associated seating would go, the type and location of on-site utility connections, proof of the availability of restroom facilities, the method for disposing of wastewater and gray water, written verification of approval by Columbia County Health Department and Columbia River Fire and Rescue, a statement on noise mitigation and accurate measurements of all aspects of the space.

A plan for traffic generation and flow is also required in the application.

In addition, the vendor will have to submit a list of vehicle license numbers, vehicle descriptions, vehicle identification numbers and vehicle registration for the food vending vehicles, proof of vehicle insurance and business owners operation insurance and proof of licenses or permits required by the State and Columbia County.

Before issuing the one-year license, the Oregon Health Authority will have to do a health inspection. Under the new ordinance, the city is authorized charge a fee of no more than $200 for a mobile food vending license.