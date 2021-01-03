Rainier City Council to review food truck ordinance Monday

To start the new year, the Rainier City Council will again discuss a food truck ordinance at its Monday meeting, this time reviewing a draft ordinance.
An ordinance on food carts will return to the table with a first reading. The council previously voted in March to deny a food truck owner a temporary permit, preferring to send the issue to the planning commission instead.
A draft ordinance will be presented to the council that states the city “desires to allow the legal operation of mobile food vending” while seeking “to protect public health and safety by ensuring mobile food vendors follow clear rules and regulations that address demonstrable risks.”
The ordinance defines a food vending vehicle as any motorized vehicle used to sell food or beverages by a mobile food vendor, which is any person who dispenses food or beverages from a food vending vehicle for immediate consumption.
Before operating a food truck in the city, vendors would need a mobile food vending license from the city, along with the other licenses or permits already required by state and county law. And if a person had multiple food trucks, they would need separate mobile food vending licenses for each, according to the draft ordinance.
The written application will have to include the vendor’s name, address and phone number, a site plan of the location that includes where the truck and all associated seating would go, the type and location of on-site utility connections, proof of the availability of restroom facilities, the method for disposing of wastewater and gray water, written verification of approval by Columbia County Health Department and Columbia River Fire and Rescue, a statement on noise mitigation and accurate measurements of all aspects of the space.
A plan for traffic generation and flow is also required in the application.
In addition, the vendor will have to submit a list of vehicle license numbers, vehicle descriptions, vehicle identification numbers and vehicle registration for the food vending vehicles, proof of vehicle insurance and business owners operation insurance and proof of licenses or permits required by the State and Columbia County.
Before issuing the one-year license, the Oregon Health Authority will have to do a health inspection. Under the new ordinance, the city is authorized charge a fee of no more than $200 for a mobile food vending license.
The city can also impose conditions upon the approval of a mobile food vending license, the draft ordinance said. That includes potentially limiting the hours, days, place and manner of operation of the food truck, requiring vendors to minimize noise, glare and odor, restricting fences or lights and “any other limitations which the city considers to be necessary or desirable to make the use comply with this section.”
All food carts will also have to be a minimum of five feet from any structures or other food cart, 10 feet from any front lot line and five feet from any interior side or rear lot line, unless a lot line abuts a residential district. In that case, it has to be 20 feet away.
The ordinance also requires that food trucks park with the service window facing the sidewalk, serve customers through its service window, only provide a waste receptacle and clean up all refuse within 25 feet of the operating area.
In other business, the council will:
- Discuss the planning commission’s recommendation for a new member, Hometown Pizza owner Nina Phillips.
- Schedule the council goal setting workshop.
- Discuss re-forming a parks committee.
- Consider a quote from M & W Building Supply Co., Inc. to add walls and doors enclosing a public works shop. The roughly $ 21,200 estimate includes re-engineering the building to meet standards and adding walls, overhead doors and entry doors. It does not include permit costs, prepping the site or pouring a new concrete floor. To add a new floor would be an additional $9,150.
- Review a tree ordinance that lays out the responsibility of property owners to maintain trees and pruning and planting standards.
- Swear in Mayor Jerry Cole and councilors Mike Kreger, Levi Richardson and Jenna Weaver, who were elected in the November general election. Cole, Kreger and Weaver are incumbents.