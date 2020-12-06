Rainier City Council to mostly meet virtually Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases

Rainier City Council will once again mostly meet virtually Monday night to vote on construction bids and thank outgoing council members.

While the public can still participate at city hall, wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines, people are encouraged to participate through Zoom, according to city documents.

Join the 6 p.m. meeting using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84631629059 or by calling +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and using meeting ID 846 3162 9059.

The council will recognize outgoing council members James Bradfield, Sloan Nelson and Steve Massey at the meeting. Nelson resigned in September and Bradfield in November because both had bought houses outside the city limits, making them ineligible to serve on the council. Massey decided not to run for another term.

It will also accept the November 2020 General Election Results, which showed that incumbents Jenna Weaver and Mike Kreger kept their seats, as did Mayor Jerry Cole. They will be joined by Levi Richardson, who will take Massey’s position.