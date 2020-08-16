You are the owner of this article.
Rainier City Council to meet in-person Monday, review planning commission ordinance
top story

City of Rainier logo
Marissa Heffernan

The Rainier City Council will hold an in-person meeting Monday night to pass a revised planning commission ordinance.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Anyone attending in person will be required to wear a mask, according to agenda documents. To attend by phone, call 351-999-3375.

The new ordinance cleans up contradictory language in the municipal codes and reduces the number of people on the planning commission from seven to five.

Mayor Jerry Cole asked the staff to reduce the size of the commission because it was difficult to get enough citizens to volunteer, according to agenda documents.

The revised ordinance also sets the meeting date of the commission to 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, sets the quorum to three members and clarified that members of the commission who have a conflict of interest cannot deliberate or vote on applications, according to agenda documents.

The council will also hear an update on A Street construction, which is wrapping up, and small city allotment grant paving work, according to agenda documents.

