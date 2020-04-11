You are the owner of this article.
Rainier City Council to meet by phone Monday
Rainier City Council to meet by phone Monday

City of Rainier logo
Marissa Heffernan

The Rainier City Council will meet Monday by phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Call (351) 999-3375 to attend.

Comments for the council can be emailed to info@cityofrainier.com or written and deposited in the drop box located at the First Street entrance to City Hall.

