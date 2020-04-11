Rainier City Council to meet by phone Monday

×
The Rainier City Council will meet Monday by phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Call (351) 999-3375 to attend.
Comments for the council can be emailed to info@cityofrainier.com or written and deposited in the drop box located at the First Street entrance to City Hall.
Marissa Heffernan
Reporter
