Rainier City Council to discuss local marijuana dispensary, park ordinance

The Rainier City Council will discuss if a local marijuana dispensary can open on Sundays if it moves farther from a church at its Tuesday meeting.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Rainier City Hall. Masks must be worn to attend in-person, or citizens can call 351-999-3375 to join remotely.

Under the marijuana dispensary policy the council adopted in 2015, dispensaries that are within 1,000 feet of a church must close on Christmas, Christmas Eve, Sundays and by 6 p.m. Wednesdays, unless the church gives written permission.

According to agenda documents, Today’s Herbal Choice marijuana store, located at 75940 Rock Crest St., wants to know if it can open on Sundays if it moves to the other end of the business complex. The Rainier Assembly of God church is next to the complex.

The council is also slated to continue reviewing its new park ordinance. The ordinance has been in the works since March, and would set rules in public parks. Those rules include closing parks to most activity between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and forbidding fires, littering, using tobacco and hunting animals. Violators would be punished by fines of up to $500.

