Rainier City Council to discuss $400 food truck permit fee Monday

The Rainier City Council will meet in person Monday night to set food truck permit fees to go with the new city food truck ordinance, which will get a second reading at the meeting.

At the 6 p.m. March 1 meeting the city council will review the permit for food trucks and set fees for the permits. To operate a food truck in the city, the initial fee will be $400, and yearly renewals will be $125.

The food truck ordinance states food trucks can only sell from one fixed location and cannot travel to different sites in the city unless they have a special permit for an event. Food trucks also cannot be in special flood hazard areas or in residential zones, they cannot be longer than 26 feet and they need to have a restroom with a hand washing facility available on site or within five minutes walking distance.

The council first took up the question of a food truck ordinance in March 2019, because truck owner Roberta Boursaw wanted to operate her food truck in the city.