Rainier City Council to discuss $400 food truck permit fee Monday

The Rainier City Council will meet in person Monday night to set food truck permit fees to go with the new city food truck ordinance, which will get a second reading at the meeting.
At the 6 p.m. March 1 meeting the city council will review the permit for food trucks and set fees for the permits. To operate a food truck in the city, the initial fee will be $400, and yearly renewals will be $125.
The food truck ordinance states food trucks can only sell from one fixed location and cannot travel to different sites in the city unless they have a special permit for an event. Food trucks also cannot be in special flood hazard areas or in residential zones, they cannot be longer than 26 feet and they need to have a restroom with a hand washing facility available on site or within five minutes walking distance.
The council first took up the question of a food truck ordinance in March 2019, because truck owner Roberta Boursaw wanted to operate her food truck in the city.
The council will also hear a presentation from KLTV about televising council meetings, hear an update on applications for city committees and select a council member to serve as the budget committee officer.
There are currently 11 applicants submitted for the three commissions. Eight of the applicants live in city limits and three live outside the city limits.
There are three applicants for the one planning commission vacancy. The planning commission will vote on a recommendation March 10 and the council will appoint someone April 5.
There are five vacancies on the budget committee and three applicants. The application deadline is March 20 and the council will appoint members on April 5.
On the new parks committee which will be 7 to 10 members including two councilors, one planning commissioner and two non-residents. So far, there have been seven applicants, five residents and two non-residents. The council will appoint people on April 5.