Rainier City Council seeks applications for vacant seat
Marissa Heffernan

The Rainier City Council is accepting applications to fill late councilman Rick Sanders' seat. 

The term expires in January 2023, and applicants for the volunteer position must currently reside in the city limits, and have been a resident for at least one year. The deadline is May 28 and the council will appoint the new member at its June 7 meeting.

Councilors attend one regular meeting per month, typically at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month, and other special meetings may be scheduled as needed.

Application packets are available at City Hall from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 503-556-7301. 

