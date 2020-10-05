Rainier City Council says COVID-19 caused delay in food truck ordinance

After a lawyer for a local food truck threatened legal action, the Rainier City Council again directed the planning commission to create an ordinance for it to vote on by December, saying the issue had not been resolved because COVID-19 stopped the commission from meeting.
In the meantime, local food truck owner Roberta Boursaw said she planned to open on the weekends starting in November under the transient merchant license the city issued her earlier this year.
“Nobody is against food carts,” Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole told Boursaw at Monday’s meeting. “We just want to make sure we do it right for Rainier and make sure the rules and rights meet the opinions of here.”
Boursaw said she has been patient, but wants to move ahead as it’s within her rights to operate in the city under the transient merchant policy until an ordinance is created. The planning commission meets Nov. 18, the first time since the pandemic started in March, according to Cole.
Boursaw, who lives in Rainier, said she operates her soup and sandwich truck called The Lunch Box mostly in Longview and Astoria. She wanted to set up in the Shell parking lot for only a few days a week, which would not directly compete with downtown businesses.
In a March meeting, the council denied Boursaw a temporary permit, but directed city staff to look into creating a food truck ordinance. Council members also brought up concerns then about competition with local hard-hit restaurants and about not having an ordinance specifically regulating food trucks.
Then, in a March 24 letter, Attorney Robert Lucas, of Lucas and Associates LLC, wrote in a letter to the city that he had reviewed “all applicable law” and concluded that “my client has the right to operate her food truck in Rainier for which she has already applied and received a business permit from the city.”
“If you wrongfully attempt to shut her down, you will find yourself in court with a request for an injunction and for her damages and court costs which could be substantial if it drags out,” Lucas warned.
Lucas added that Boursaw is fully licensed and inspected, operates in other cities without specific ordinances and was issued a Rainier transient merchant license before the city “tried to wrongfully revoke it.”
“While my client wants to work within the law with you and be a responsible local businesses person, she does not intend to let you push her around without cause,” Lucas wrote.
According to agenda documents, the Rainer City Attorney Stephen Petersen “agreed with the letter from Robert A. Lucas.”
Council member Mike Kreger, who is on the planning commission?? Said he would want to see an ordinance lay out rules about hookups, appearance and set an approved area.
“If we do this right it becomes a draw for the community,” he said.
City Administrator Scott Jorgensen agreed, saying he’s seen food truck lots done well in other areas and they can enhance the community.
Cole said while he wished Boursaw would wait for the ordinance to open, that was just his opinion and it was within her legal rights.
“I like food trucks,” he said. “There’s got to be a way we can do it to make everybody happy.”
“You’ll love my food,” Boursaw assured the council.
In other business, the council elected Kreger as the new council president.
