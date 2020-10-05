Rainier City Council says COVID-19 caused delay in food truck ordinance

After a lawyer for a local food truck threatened legal action, the Rainier City Council again directed the planning commission to create an ordinance for it to vote on by December, saying the issue had not been resolved because COVID-19 stopped the commission from meeting.

In the meantime, local food truck owner Roberta Boursaw said she planned to open on the weekends starting in November under the transient merchant license the city issued her earlier this year.

“Nobody is against food carts,” Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole told Boursaw at Monday’s meeting. “We just want to make sure we do it right for Rainier and make sure the rules and rights meet the opinions of here.”

Boursaw said she has been patient, but wants to move ahead as it’s within her rights to operate in the city under the transient merchant policy until an ordinance is created. The planning commission meets Nov. 18, the first time since the pandemic started in March, according to Cole.

Boursaw, who lives in Rainier, said she operates her soup and sandwich truck called The Lunch Box mostly in Longview and Astoria. She wanted to set up in the Shell parking lot for only a few days a week, which would not directly compete with downtown businesses.