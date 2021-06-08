 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rainier City Council passes $12.8M budget, will air meetings on KLTV
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Rainier City Council passes $12.8M budget, will air meetings on KLTV

{{featured_button_text}}
Scott Cooper sworn in

Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole swears in new City Council member Scott Cooper on Monday.

 Marissa Heffernan

RAINIER — The Rainier City Council passed its $12.8 million budget for 2021-2022 Monday night.

The council also agreed to keep the current tax rate the same moving into next year, at $5.2045 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The FDA has approved a new drug, Aducanumab, aimed at slowing Alzheimer’s progress in patients. The news comes paired with some controversy after an advisory committee voted against the approval of Biogen's drug due to mixed clinical trial results. Former FDA associate commissioner Peter Pitts joined Cheddar to discuss the groundbreaking news and how Americans might pay for the drug after the manufacturer listed it at an eye-popping $56,000 per treatment.

Out of $3.6 million in general fund expenditures, $1.9 million is reserved for future use. The police budget is then allocated the highest amount at about $960,000, followed by general government at about $390,000.

The sewer fund has $1.9 million in expenditures budgeted, the water fund has $1.4 million and the street fund has $380,000. Most costs in the water and sewer funds are personnel related.

The city entered into a partnership with the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership to use 80% of the money from the city’s Department of Environmental Quality fine from sewage discharge to pay for a bioswale project along C Street that will help filter runoff water before it enters the stream or groundwater.

Rainier was fined $7,200 for sewer overflow into the river and about $27,000 for storm water runoff from A Street construction.

The council also appointed Scott Cooper to the open seat of late council member Rick Sanders. Cooper has lived in Rainier for 15 years and served on the council in the past.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cooper said he has a lot of extra time on his hands since he retired from his IT job in January and he wants to get involved again.

He said he liked where Rainier was headed with green spaces, but thought the council struggles with prioritizing what it “wants to accomplish with the little amount of money they have to accomplish it.”

Councilmembers Mike Kreger and Robert DuPlessis said they liked Cooper’s experience and history.

The council approved adding stairs down to the beach on the Riverfront Trail to protect the new bank stabilization work. The cost will be about $23,000, depending on the price of materials. About $50,000 in original project funds are left over, according to city staff.

A longstanding complaint about noise from a new stop sign on C Street led the council to ask for a price estimate on adding speed humps instead of the stop sign. Staff will bring the estimates to the next meeting.

“The speed factor has been a serious problem for some time,” Kreger said.

West First Street will get a geotechnical study done to determine how to safely close the road, repair the utilities and stop the land from sliding, the council decided. Staff will bring a cost estimate for that project to a future meeting.

Meetings also will be livestreamed on KLTV starting in July after the council approved a one-year contract with KLTV for about $160 dollars per two-hour meeting.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA Approves Biogen Produced Alzheimer’s Drug Aimed at Slowing Disease

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News