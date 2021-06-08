Rainier City Council passes $12.8M budget, will air meetings on KLTV

RAINIER — The Rainier City Council passed its $12.8 million budget for 2021-2022 Monday night.

The council also agreed to keep the current tax rate the same moving into next year, at $5.2045 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Out of $3.6 million in general fund expenditures, $1.9 million is reserved for future use. The police budget is then allocated the highest amount at about $960,000, followed by general government at about $390,000.

The sewer fund has $1.9 million in expenditures budgeted, the water fund has $1.4 million and the street fund has $380,000. Most costs in the water and sewer funds are personnel related.

Rainier fined for releasing 2,000 gallons of raw sewage into river The city of Rainier has been fined over $7,000 for wastewater and sewage violations by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The city entered into a partnership with the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership to use 80% of the money from the city’s Department of Environmental Quality fine from sewage discharge to pay for a bioswale project along C Street that will help filter runoff water before it enters the stream or groundwater.

Rainier was fined $7,200 for sewer overflow into the river and about $27,000 for storm water runoff from A Street construction.

The council also appointed Scott Cooper to the open seat of late council member Rick Sanders. Cooper has lived in Rainier for 15 years and served on the council in the past.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+2 Reliable, caring and resourceful: Rainier's Rick Sanders remembered Born March 31, 1953, Sanders was 68 years old when he passed away April 18. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Reserve and was an honorably discharged Vietnam veteran.