Rainier City Council passes $12.8M budget, will air meetings on KLTV

RAINIER — The Rainier City Council passed its $12.8 million budget for 2021-2022 Monday night.
The council also agreed to keep the current tax rate the same moving into next year, at $5.2045 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Out of $3.6 million in general fund expenditures, $1.9 million is reserved for future use. The police budget is then allocated the highest amount at about $960,000, followed by general government at about $390,000.
The sewer fund has $1.9 million in expenditures budgeted, the water fund has $1.4 million and the street fund has $380,000. Most costs in the water and sewer funds are personnel related.
The city of Rainier has been fined over $7,000 for wastewater and sewage violations by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
The city entered into a partnership with the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership to use 80% of the money from the city’s Department of Environmental Quality fine from sewage discharge to pay for a bioswale project along C Street that will help filter runoff water before it enters the stream or groundwater.
Rainier was fined $7,200 for sewer overflow into the river and about $27,000 for storm water runoff from A Street construction.
The council also appointed Scott Cooper to the open seat of late council member Rick Sanders. Cooper has lived in Rainier for 15 years and served on the council in the past.
Born March 31, 1953, Sanders was 68 years old when he passed away April 18. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Reserve and was an honorably discharged Vietnam veteran.
Cooper said he has a lot of extra time on his hands since he retired from his IT job in January and he wants to get involved again.
He said he liked where Rainier was headed with green spaces, but thought the council struggles with prioritizing what it “wants to accomplish with the little amount of money they have to accomplish it.”
Councilmembers Mike Kreger and Robert DuPlessis said they liked Cooper’s experience and history.
The council approved adding stairs down to the beach on the Riverfront Trail to protect the new bank stabilization work. The cost will be about $23,000, depending on the price of materials. About $50,000 in original project funds are left over, according to city staff.
The first section is about 700 feet long and eight feet wide, running between the post office and Fox Creek along the Columbia River. It required easements from several local landowners and cost about $93,000 to build.
A longstanding complaint about noise from a new stop sign on C Street led the council to ask for a price estimate on adding speed humps instead of the stop sign. Staff will bring the estimates to the next meeting.
“The speed factor has been a serious problem for some time,” Kreger said.
West First Street will get a geotechnical study done to determine how to safely close the road, repair the utilities and stop the land from sliding, the council decided. Staff will bring a cost estimate for that project to a future meeting.
Meetings also will be livestreamed on KLTV starting in July after the council approved a one-year contract with KLTV for about $160 dollars per two-hour meeting.