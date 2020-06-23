Rainier City Council passes $12.1 million budget, hears construction update

The Rainier City Council passed next year’s $12.1 million budget, an increase of about 1.5% from the prior year's budget, and interviewed a candidate for the city administrator position Monday night.
The budget includes $1.5 million in the general fund, $1.6 million in the sewer fund, $1.3 million in debt service and $1.1 million in the water fund, according to agenda documents. Additionally, $608,000 is allocated to the timber fund, $569,000 to the street fund, $425,000 to special projects and $2 million in capital improvements.
The council moved $175,000 from contingencies to the water operations fund to cover the cost of unexpected A Street water line repairs, according to agenda documents.
Next year’s tax rate of $5.20 per $1,000 of assessed value for operations and a $504,825 general obligation bond were also approved unanimously.
In the city's search to fill the vacant administrator position, the council also interviewed William Scott Jorgensen.
Jorgensen is currently the city recorder in Astoria, a position he took in 2018. Prior to that, he worked as a chief of staff for two Oregon senators, Alan DeBoer and Doug Whitsett. He holds degrees in public administration and journalism from Portland State University and Southern Oregon University, respectively.
The council authorized the city to draft a contract and perform a background check on Jorgensen.
The A Street beautification and safety project has hit another bump in the road, public works director Sue Lawrence told the council, this time because of problems with water lines and COVID-19 related shortages.
The project is slated to finish in late July or early August, Mayor Jerry Cole said Tuesday. Originally, the construction was to finish last fall, but has been delayed a number of times.
“It’s not a huge delay,” Cole said of the most recent development. “And really it’s not just because of one specific thing.”
One of those reasons is that pipes under the street do not match old city blueprints given to contractors, Lawrence said, adding they are laid out irregularly, making it difficult to redo the street. Cole said when most of the pipes were laid 50 years ago, record keeping standards were not the same.
However, some sections of A Street are already complete and open to the public. Cole estimated about 90% of the downtown district is open.
“It’s moving along. It’s going to get done and its going to be a great project,” Cole said. “It really provided a great face lift for Rainier.”
The project is redoing the rail line that cuts down the center of A Street, separating the tracks from vehicles parked along the rails with curbs and gutters. It will also add Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalks, filtered storm water collection for the roadway and new railroad and street lighting.
The city is also working with the Department of Environmental Quality to address alleged violations by the contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction.
Lawrence told the board that the alleged violations are that Thomson Brothers discharged sediment into Fox Creek and did not file paperwork to the correct state department. She said she was working with legal counsel and that sediment had not entered the creek.
Cole added Tuesday that the city is working with contractor and the Oregon Department of Transportation to investigate. The violations could not be found on the state website and a total fine amount was not available.
In other business, the council:
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement between the library and the Rainier School District so the district can continue to provide library staffing services.
• Extend a water shut-off moratorium for residential customers to Aug. 31
• Approved an emergency sewer line repair of $8,200 on Fern Hill Road.
