Rainier City Council passes $12.1 million budget, hears construction update

The A Street beautification and safety project has hit another bump in the road, public works director Sue Lawrence told the council, this time because of problems with water lines and COVID-19 related shortages.

The project is slated to finish in late July or early August, Mayor Jerry Cole said Tuesday. Originally, the construction was to finish last fall, but has been delayed a number of times.

“It’s not a huge delay,” Cole said of the most recent development. “And really it’s not just because of one specific thing.”

One of those reasons is that pipes under the street do not match old city blueprints given to contractors, Lawrence said, adding they are laid out irregularly, making it difficult to redo the street. Cole said when most of the pipes were laid 50 years ago, record keeping standards were not the same.

However, some sections of A Street are already complete and open to the public. Cole estimated about 90% of the downtown district is open.

“It’s moving along. It’s going to get done and its going to be a great project,” Cole said. “It really provided a great face lift for Rainier.”