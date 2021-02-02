Rainier City Council passed first reading of food truck license ordinance

After weeks of consideration, the Rainier City Council heard a first reading of a revamped food truck license ordinance Monday and heard an update on the Riverfront trail project.
Police Chief Gregg Griffith also presented an award to Officer Troy Caldwell for his fast actions administering Narcan to reverse an overdose on Nov. 23, ultimately saving a life.
The council approved a change order for the Riverfront Trail construction project, which is slated to start Wednesday. The change, which increases the cost of the project to about $148,700, will add a switch back to the trail to make the grade more accessible and to keep the trail on the city easement.
The original estimate was $92,700 from LCD Excavating to build the first section of the trail, which will run between the post office and Fox Creek.
In addition, the council passed a motion to allow the city to borrow $100,000 from its timber fund to pay for the trail construction in case some of the grants the city applied for did not come through. If the city does take out the loan from itself, it will pay itself back over the next 20 years, Mayor Jerry Cole said. He called the motion a back-up plan.
“This is a project I wanted to do for 19 years and it’s going to add so much to our downtown,” Cole said.
The council also passed a first reading of a revised food truck ordinance draft, which states that food trucks can only sell from one fixed location and cannot travel to different sites in the city unless they have a special permit for an event. Food trucks also cannot be in special flood hazard areas or in residential zones, they cannot be longer than 26 feet and they need to have a restroom with a hand washing facility available on site or within five minutes walking distance.
The council first took up the question of a food truck ordinance in March, because truck owner Roberta Boursaw wanted to operate her food truck in the city. Cole said he sent the ordinance draft to Boursaw and her lawyer but did not hear back from them.
Food trucks also need to have self-contained utilities and proper sewage disposal. Attachments to the food truck, such as awnings or canopies, are permitted only if they are supported entirely by the truck and do not touch the ground, according to the draft ordinance.
In addition, customer seating or vending inside a food truck is prohibited, as is drive-through service.
All food trucks also have to follow all other city municipal code sections, have a city business license, comply with the current edition of the International Fire Code for Mobile Food Carts, receive an annual Fire District inspection and approval and comply with Columbia County Environmental Health Department requirements.
Once issued, food truck licenses are good for one year. To apply, the owner needs to have proof of business liability insurance, proposed hours of operation and a comprehensive site plan.
That site plan needs to be drawn to scale with marked distances and include: lot lines; existing structures; food cart boundaries of the food cart and seating areas; the type and location of on-site utility connections; the square footage, length and height of each food truck; the location of existing and proposed loading areas, driveways, on-site circulation drives, parking lots aisles, parking lot lighting, bicycle and automotive parking spaces and walkways; where service windows are; proof of availability of restroom facilities; the method for disposing of wastewater and gray water; written verification of approval by Columbia County Health Department and the Columbia River Fire and Rescue; a traffic generation memo; and a statement indicating any source of noise how it will be mitigated.
Under the draft ordinance, the city can also choose to limit the hours, days, place and manner of operation, require site and building design features to minimize environmental impacts, require landscaping or screening, control the location and intensity of outdoor lighting and limit the number of vehicles on site, along with any other limitations it considers necessary.
The city can revoke a license if the conditions are not being complied with. If a license is revoked, there will be a one-year waiting permit before anyone else can apply to be on the same land.
In other business, the council:
- Recommended renewals for 16 businesses in Rainier that have liquor licenses. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission asks cities to submit recommendations when renewals are due
- Passed an agreement with Payne Reforestation Inc. to plant Douglas Fir seedlings on city land. Payne Reforestation will be paid $300 per 1,000 trees planted
- Voted to establish a parks committee to decide on the future direction of the city’s park facilities. It will have a minimum of seven members and a maximum of 10, with one council member serving as chair, one council liaison position and two seats for people who live outside the city limits