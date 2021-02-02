Rainier City Council passed first reading of food truck license ordinance

After weeks of consideration, the Rainier City Council heard a first reading of a revamped food truck license ordinance Monday and heard an update on the Riverfront trail project.

Police Chief Gregg Griffith also presented an award to Officer Troy Caldwell for his fast actions administering Narcan to reverse an overdose on Nov. 23, ultimately saving a life.

The council approved a change order for the Riverfront Trail construction project, which is slated to start Wednesday. The change, which increases the cost of the project to about $148,700, will add a switch back to the trail to make the grade more accessible and to keep the trail on the city easement.

The original estimate was $92,700 from LCD Excavating to build the first section of the trail, which will run between the post office and Fox Creek.

In addition, the council passed a motion to allow the city to borrow $100,000 from its timber fund to pay for the trail construction in case some of the grants the city applied for did not come through. If the city does take out the loan from itself, it will pay itself back over the next 20 years, Mayor Jerry Cole said. He called the motion a back-up plan.

“This is a project I wanted to do for 19 years and it’s going to add so much to our downtown,” Cole said.