Rainier city council member Rick Sanders died April 18
Rainier Council member Rick Sanders died April 18 "surrounded by loved ones," the city said.

Rainier City Council member and community leader Rick Sanders died Sunday “surrounded by loved ones,” the city announced.

Mayor Jerry Cole said Sanders passed away Sunday night after some time battling health issues.

“Rick will be missed,” Cole said.

On council nights, Sanders’ motorcycle, complete with sidecar, was a fixture outside the city hall. He was on the City Council for three years after running a successful write-in campaign in the November 2018 election.

Cole said the city hall flag will be at half-mast in Sanders’ honor, and the council will observe a minute of silence at its May 3 meeting.

The city will not rush to fill the empty seat, city administrator Scott Jorgensen said, instead leaving both Sanders’ physical seat and name plate at the council table with flowers for at least a month to honor him.

The city likely will start the search for a new councilmember in June, Jorgensen said.

Sanders lived in Columbia County for 25 years, and in Rainier for 15. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Reserve and was an honorably discharged veteran, Cole said. After his service, he worked for Portland General Electric.

Besides the City Council, Sanders also served on Rainier’s Planning Commission and Budget Committee, and loved to spend time with his grandchildren, fish and ride his motorcycle, Cole said. He was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders.

“He dedicated much of his post-retirement life to public service,” Cole said.

