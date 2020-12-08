Rainier City Council honors outgoing council members

The Rainier City Council voted to update city hall doors for about $37,000 and honored outgoing council members at its Monday night meeting.
The council presented outgoing council members James Bradfield, Sloan Nelson and Steve Massey with plaques thanking them for their service.
Nelson resigned in September after 12 years on the council, eight years of which he was president, Mayor Jerry Cole said. Bradfield resigned in November after serving for eight years. Both Nelson and Bradfield bought houses outside the city limits, making them ineligible to serve on the council.
Massey decided not to run for another term after being on the council for eight years.
“It was an honor and a pleasure to serve with these fine men,” Cole said.
The council also approved bids to replace the city hall entrance doors, side doors and internal doors from Vortex.
According to city documents, Vortex proposed installing exterior glass and aluminum doors with card reader access for $13,500, side exterior doors for $13,600 and an interior metal door with a card reader and a transaction window next to the door for $9,700.
Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said the new keycards were completely programmable, giving the city “more flexibility and more control.” She said the changes would also bring the city up to COVID-19 safety standards, the city could be reimbursed by the state for the cost.
Cole said he was pleased to see the doors replaced, because they were difficult to lock and unlock and made it challenging to allow access to everyone who works in the building, like museum and library staff.
He added that he liked the idea of knowing when people came in and out of the building for better security, and that the doors would be made to look similar to what the original doors might have looked like 100 years ago.
“We are the stewards of this building and we need to make sure it’s secure in another 100 years for our grandkids,” he said.
The council also accepted a bid from SFE Global to do flow monitoring of the sewer system for about $21,000 to learn where in the system storm water was infiltrating the pipes.
Lawrence said the infiltration and overflow has led to environmental violations and the study needed “to be done sooner rather than later” so the city can make fixes and remain in compliance.
Lawrence also gave an update on the Riverfront Trail construction, saying that construction should being in January and take about a month for this phase of the trail.
In other business, the council:
• Accepted the results of the 2020 General Election Results, which showed that incumbents Jenna Weaver and Mike Kreger kept their seats, as did Cole. They will be joined by Levi Richardson, who will take Massey’s position.
• Passed a forester contract with Redmond based CBR Forestry, LLC to do forestry consulting for the city.
• Updated the employee handbook, which had not been updated for about 10 years.
• Passed a second reading of the Marijuana Facilities Ordinance.
