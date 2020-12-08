Rainier City Council honors outgoing council members

Cole said he was pleased to see the doors replaced, because they were difficult to lock and unlock and made it challenging to allow access to everyone who works in the building, like museum and library staff.

He added that he liked the idea of knowing when people came in and out of the building for better security, and that the doors would be made to look similar to what the original doors might have looked like 100 years ago.

“We are the stewards of this building and we need to make sure it’s secure in another 100 years for our grandkids,” he said.

The council also accepted a bid from SFE Global to do flow monitoring of the sewer system for about $21,000 to learn where in the system storm water was infiltrating the pipes.

Lawrence said the infiltration and overflow has led to environmental violations and the study needed “to be done sooner rather than later” so the city can make fixes and remain in compliance.

Lawrence also gave an update on the Riverfront Trail construction, saying that construction should being in January and take about a month for this phase of the trail.