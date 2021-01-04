Rainier City Council forms committee to revise draft food truck ordinance

A plan for traffic generation and flow is also required in the application.

In addition, the vendor will have to submit a list of vehicle license numbers, vehicle descriptions, vehicle identification numbers and vehicle registration for the food vending vehicles, proof of vehicle insurance and business owners operation insurance and proof of licenses or permits required by the State and Columbia County.

Before issuing the one-year license, the Oregon Health Authority will have to do a health inspection. Under the new ordinance, the city is authorized charge a fee of no more than $200 for a mobile food vending license.

The city can also impose conditions upon the approval of a mobile food vending license, the draft ordinance said. That includes potentially limiting the hours, days, place and manner of operation of the food truck, requiring vendors to minimize noise, glare and odor, restricting fences or lights and “any other limitations which the city considers to be necessary or desirable to make the use comply with this section.”

All food carts will also have to be a minimum of five feet from any structures or other food cart, 10 feet from any front lot line and five feet from any interior side or rear lot line, unless a lot line abuts a residential district. In that case, it has to be 20 feet away.