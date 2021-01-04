Rainier City Council forms committee to revise draft food truck ordinance

The Rainier City Council on Monday agreed to come up with a plan for a new food truck ordinance, and directed staff to create a grant program for tree removal.
Mayor Jerry Cole also took a moment of silence in recognition of the 10th anniversary of the death of Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter in the line of duty.
Painter, 55, was fatally shot on Jan. 5, 2011 as he tried to stop 21-year-old Daniel Armaugh Butts of Kalama from stealing a car at a West Rainier stereo shop.
“There isn’t a day I don’t think about him,” Cole said through tears. “He wasn’t just a police chief, he was a really good friend of mine, too. I think a lot of people could say that. We won’t forget.”
The council decided to create a committee of Councilmembers Connie Budge and Mike Kreger to work with City Administrator Scott Jorgensen to revise the food truck ordinance draft and bring it back to the council next meeting, which is Feb. 1.
The council previously voted in March to deny a food truck owner a temporary permit, preferring to send the issue to the planning commission instead.
The draft ordinance that was presented to the council that states the city “desires to allow the legal operation of mobile food vending” while seeking “to protect public health and safety by ensuring mobile food vendors follow clear rules and regulations that address demonstrable risks.”
Jorgensen said he modeled the ordinance from ones food cart groups promote as well as Scappoose’s ordinance.
Council members had a multitude of questions, leading Cole to decide that “we’re not ready. We need to take another look at this.”
The ordinance defines a food vending vehicle as any motorized vehicle used to sell food or beverages by a mobile food vendor, which is any person who dispenses food or beverages from a food vending vehicle for immediate consumption.
Before operating a food truck in the city, vendors would need a mobile food vending license from the city, along with the other licenses or permits already required by state and county law. And if a person had multiple food trucks, they would need separate mobile food vending licenses for each, according to the draft ordinance.
The written application will have to include the vendor’s name, address and phone number, a site plan of the location that includes where the truck and all associated seating would go, the type and location of on-site utility connections, proof of the availability of restroom facilities, the method for disposing of wastewater and gray water, written verification of approval by Columbia County Health Department and Columbia River Fire and Rescue, a statement on noise mitigation and accurate measurements of all aspects of the space.
A plan for traffic generation and flow is also required in the application.
In addition, the vendor will have to submit a list of vehicle license numbers, vehicle descriptions, vehicle identification numbers and vehicle registration for the food vending vehicles, proof of vehicle insurance and business owners operation insurance and proof of licenses or permits required by the State and Columbia County.
Before issuing the one-year license, the Oregon Health Authority will have to do a health inspection. Under the new ordinance, the city is authorized charge a fee of no more than $200 for a mobile food vending license.
The city can also impose conditions upon the approval of a mobile food vending license, the draft ordinance said. That includes potentially limiting the hours, days, place and manner of operation of the food truck, requiring vendors to minimize noise, glare and odor, restricting fences or lights and “any other limitations which the city considers to be necessary or desirable to make the use comply with this section.”
All food carts will also have to be a minimum of five feet from any structures or other food cart, 10 feet from any front lot line and five feet from any interior side or rear lot line, unless a lot line abuts a residential district. In that case, it has to be 20 feet away.
The ordinance also requires that food trucks park with the service window facing the sidewalk, serve customers through its service window, only provide a waste receptacle and clean up all refuse within 25 feet of the operating area.
The council also decided to create a grant program to help homeowners pay for tree maintenance in city right-of-ways, with money from the forestry fund. Staff will bring the resolution forward at the next meeting.
That will bring the city closer to qualifying Rainier for Tree City USA, a nationwide program that provides a framework for communities to manage and expand public trees. Cole said qualifying for the program, which requires cities to have a tree committee, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry program and an Arbor Day observance something “I’ve always dreamed of.”
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously accepted the planning commission’s recommendation for a new member, Hometown Pizza owner Nina Phillips. Councilmember Mike Kreger clarified that Phillips is his stepdaughter before voting.
- Scheduled the council goal setting workshop for 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 10 at the Masonic Lodge.
- Decided to re-form a parks committee with 10 members. The council directed staff to form a resolution that would specific the group should have up to two members who live outside of city limits and reserve two seats for members of the council as representatives.
- Conditionally approved a quote from M & W Building Supply Co., Inc. to add walls and doors enclosing a public works shop, as long as the finance department approves the expenditure. The roughly $30,000 estimate includes re-engineering the building to meet standards, pouring a new concrete floor and adding walls, overhead doors and entry doors. Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said the current building is leaking badly and the new construction is an interim step to eventually rebuilding the shop.
- Swore in Cole and councilors Kreger, Levi Richardson and Jenna Weaver, who were elected in the November general election. Cole, Kreger and Weaver are incumbents.