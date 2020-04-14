Rainier City Council creates utility relief program at Monday meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rainier City Council overcame technology glitches Monday night and approved a utility relief program to residents and but turned down a $100,000 grant to pave Second Street due to altered requirements.

The council decided to reapply for the grant for use on a different street, because the grant required Americans with Disabilities Act compliant ramps on Second Street. Adding the ramps would have driven the city's out-of-pocket cost from $57,000 to $107,000, according to city documents.

Instead, the council decided to use $100,000 from the street upgrade budget to repave Second Street without adding ramps. The council also decided to complete repaving of Third and Fourth streets using 2013 grant money or the city funds. The city currently has $270,000 in the street fund.

The council also approved six changes orders for the A Street construction project that result in an overall savings for the city. Those included using cure in place piping, saving almost $20,000, and accelerating curb laying to make use of expiring grant funding, which cost about $18,000.

For the current two-month billing cycle, the council also approved a utility relief plan for Rainier residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.