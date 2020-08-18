Rainier City Council approves water pump repair

The Rainier City Council approved an $18,400 bid to repair a broken water pump at the water treatment center Monday night.
Bay Valve Service will remove the pump and rebuilt it after it failed, according to Public Works Director Sue Lawrence.
Lawrence said while one pump was rebuilt two years ago, the one that just failed had not been redone for about 12 years. She said after the company starts work, it should only take a week to get the pump back in service.
The council also passed revisions to the city’s planning commission ordinance Monday night, cleaning up contradictory language in the municipal codes and reducing the number of people on the planning commission from seven to five.
Mayor Jerry Cole asked the staff to reduce the size of the commission because of the difficulty in getting enough citizens to volunteer, according to agenda documents.
The revised ordinance also sets the meeting date of the commission to 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, sets the quorum to three members and clarified that members of the commission who have a conflict of interest cannot deliberate or vote on applications, according to agenda documents.
The council also heard an update on A Street construction, which is wrapping up. Lawrence said the various partners involved in the project should have a full report on the project next month and all that was left was some clean-up and painting lines.
To finish off the project, the council approved the purchase of three concrete water fountains, with attached dog dishes for the newly renovated A Street as well, for about $8,800.
Lawrence also told the council that work is moving ahead for the proposed Riverfront trail. She said the land has been surveyed and paperwork for various easements is in the works. A rough draft of the design should be ready in the near future, she said.
Also, Lawrence said the city recently removed a lot of debris and sediment from Fox Creek, using a mini-excavator to create an area for deposition to occur in front of the debris rack.
“We reestablished what had been there in the past,” she said.
The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8.
