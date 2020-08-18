Rainier City Council approves water pump repair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rainier City Council approved an $18,400 bid to repair a broken water pump at the water treatment center Monday night.

Bay Valve Service will remove the pump and rebuilt it after it failed, according to Public Works Director Sue Lawrence.

Lawrence said while one pump was rebuilt two years ago, the one that just failed had not been redone for about 12 years. She said after the company starts work, it should only take a week to get the pump back in service.

The council also passed revisions to the city’s planning commission ordinance Monday night, cleaning up contradictory language in the municipal codes and reducing the number of people on the planning commission from seven to five.

Mayor Jerry Cole asked the staff to reduce the size of the commission because of the difficulty in getting enough citizens to volunteer, according to agenda documents.

The revised ordinance also sets the meeting date of the commission to 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, sets the quorum to three members and clarified that members of the commission who have a conflict of interest cannot deliberate or vote on applications, according to agenda documents.