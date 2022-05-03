Rainier city council approves park master plan

Rainier City Council members Monday night approved a $35,000 parks and recreation master plan to revamp and maintain the city's publicly used parks.

Rainier's last master plan for parks was approved in the 1990s and focused on the city's main park, according to city documents. This new plan, which will be funded through the city's park budget, is used to get grant funding for larger projects like a possible splash pad park.

Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said the $35,000 cost for this plan would be partly paid during the rest of this fiscal year and the leftover cost would come out of the following year's park budget.

Council members also considered extending its contract with the school district that allows the district to manage the city library. They also will consider adding evening hours for the library.

Rainier School Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said the current contract expires June 30 and extending it will help retain staff and keep the library maintenance costs low.

"I couldn't be happier with how the library and its services has improved this year," Hattrick said.

Hattrick said this week they will post the job opening for a new librarian on the Rainier schools website.

Lawrence said work on Riverfront Park likely will be finished by May 29. Lawrence said the cost of inflation and a rainy April month somewhat delayed development, but they expect to finish paving May 23.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on April 27 conducted a standard inspection of Rainier's stormwater plant, Lawrence said.

"When they did the inspection it looked like everything checked out good," Lawrence said.

The city also is still in the process of replacing the water treatment plant's roof and pumps, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.