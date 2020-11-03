Rainier City Council appoints new members, agrees to help Prescott

The City of Rainier on Monday appointed two new council members and formed a committee to help nearby Prescott, which is in “desperate” need of support for its failing water and sewer systems.
“It’s very sad when you’re seeing your neighbors affected so much,” Laurie Blair, Prescott resident on the committee to fix the utilities, told the council.
“We need to get this fixed.”
The Prescott committee reached out to Rainier for help to deal with inadequate sewer and water systems contaminated with arsenic that threatened the 38 homes in the area. Only six homes have good sewer systems, Blair said, and the city’s other options to build or join a system have fallen through or become too costly due to COVID-19.
Blair said five homes owned mostly by retired people have been deemed out of compliance by the county. While the city has temporarily created a solution with storage tanks, she said it’s costly and only a temporary solution.
While the city is applying for grants to fund the project, it needs a solution in the meantime, Blair said. Connecting with Rainier’s system is her top choice.
“We desperately need both a wastewater treatment plan and a drinking water plan for our community,” the letter from the committee said. “We truly hope the City of Prescott and the City of Rainier can work together to solve this.’
Mayor Jerry Cole said as long as Rainier taxpayers did not have to pick up the cost for the 4.1-mile pipe out to Prescott, he was “100% in favor of helping our neighboring communities with both water and sewer.”
Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said the current system would be able to handle the extra homes easily and would not need to hire any additional workers.
Councilmembers Richard Sanders and Mike Kreger volunteered to serve on the committee.
The council appointed Constance Budge and Brenda Tshchida to fill two council vacancies. One was left when Sloan Nelson resigned Sept. 8, and the other when Jim Bradfield resigned recently after selling his house and becoming ineligible.
Budge has lived in Rainier since 1949, has worked for the Longview Police Department and is currently on the Rainier Budget Committee and the Columbia County Area Agency on Aging. In the past, she’s served on dozens of boards and commissions in both Columbia and Cowlitz County, according to her application.
She said in her application that she wants to help the council determine the new direction for the city and set new long term goals.
Tschida has lived in Rainier for a year and created the Ladies of Rainier group, which she said in her application is now 145 members strong, and started the Wow program at Gospel Rescue Mission.
She said in her application that she wants to help make a positive impact and change in the community.
The appointed terms will expire in January of 2022.
The city also renewed a franchise agreement for Crown Castle’s AT&T Tower Site at 73281 Neer City Road, adding 50 years to the current lease as well as 5,000 more square feet. Crown Castle will give the city a one-time payment of $5,000 and guarantee the city 10 years of rent payment even if the agreement ends.
The city will also get 50% of any revenue from new customers in the added lease area and 25% from customers in the current lease area. Currently, rent is about $1,200 per month and increase 12.5% every five years.
In other business, the board:
• Terminated the agreement for continuing professional engineering services with Murraysmith, Inc. and will seek a new engineer service.
• Updated the city fire code.
• Appointed Cole as Chief Financial Officer of the city and set him as an authorized signer for The Inroads Credit Union city bank accounts, along with Chief Gregg Griffith, Kreger and City Administrator Scott Jorgensen.
• Transferred about $12,600 from the general government fund to the police department due to higher insurance expenditures.
• Hired Utah-based WesTech to rehabilitate a 20-year-old water treatment plant filter for about $121,000.
• Awarded Lewis Road improvements to Vancouver-based Thompson Bros. Excavating, Inc. for about $19,900.
• Awarded the Fourth Street Loop Sewer Line project to Salem-based Michels Pipe Services for about $61,500.
• Hired Portland-based West Yost to redo the city’s water master plan for about $99,900, which is required every 20 years.
• Hired Leeway Engineering to do an inflow and infiltration engineering study for about $16,400 to start the process of determining where storm water is leaking into the sewer system and overwhelming the system during rainstorms, leading to Department of Environmental Quality violations.
• Approved two change orders for the A Street project. One was a credit for about $8,600 for reducing the number of signs installed. The second was a roughly $10,000 charge to separate storm and sanitary sewer lines at the corner of A Street and East Second Street and a $7,500 credit for compaction points that failed testing. Overall, the city paid about $2,700.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.