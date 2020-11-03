Rainier City Council appoints new members, agrees to help Prescott

Mayor Jerry Cole said as long as Rainier taxpayers did not have to pick up the cost for the 4.1-mile pipe out to Prescott, he was “100% in favor of helping our neighboring communities with both water and sewer.”

Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said the current system would be able to handle the extra homes easily and would not need to hire any additional workers.

Councilmembers Richard Sanders and Mike Kreger volunteered to serve on the committee.

The council appointed Constance Budge and Brenda Tshchida to fill two council vacancies. One was left when Sloan Nelson resigned Sept. 8, and the other when Jim Bradfield resigned recently after selling his house and becoming ineligible.

Budge has lived in Rainier since 1949, has worked for the Longview Police Department and is currently on the Rainier Budget Committee and the Columbia County Area Agency on Aging. In the past, she’s served on dozens of boards and commissions in both Columbia and Cowlitz County, according to her application.

She said in her application that she wants to help the council determine the new direction for the city and set new long term goals.