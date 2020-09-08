Rainier City Council amends cannabis ordinance, passes park ordinance

The council unanimously amended that distance to be 200 feet. When Today’s Herbal Choice moves to the other end of the complex, it will be more than 300 feet from Rainier Assembly of God church.

Thomas said he would rather move his business than ask the church for an exemption, because the closures were part of the original agreement and he wanted to be a good neighbor to the church. He said he had spoken with the church leaders, and they liked the idea of the shop moving farther away.

The council also unanimously changed the size limit of dispensaries, from 1,600 square feet total to a showroom floor of 1,600 square feet.

Thomas said his office spaces and showroom are cramped and it’s difficult to maintain proper social distancing. He said his current store is just under 1,500 square feet total, and his plans for the new store would be about 1,500 square feet of showroom floor in addition to office space, storage space and bathrooms. He did not have a total square footage at the meeting.

“(We want to) make a more comfortable work environment because we are in a shoebox,” Thomas told the council. “With coronavirus want to be able to space it out. It’s your town, I’ll do what you want me to do. But it seems with the times it makes sense to have a little more square footage.”