Rainier City Council amends cannabis ordinance, passes park ordinance

The Rainier City Council has amended its cannabis ordinance to align opening hours with state standards, set a new showroom size limit and correct a discrepancy in the distance stores need to be from churches to operate without restrictions.
Mayor Jerry Cole said the when the ordinance was created, the intent was that the council didn’t want a dispensary to interfere with the life of any churches near it.
“Marijuana facilities were new. We were trying to come up with something that made everybody happy,” Cole said. Oregon legalized recreational cannabis sales in 2014.
He added that “it turns out (dispensaries) were no different than the stereo shop. It’s just another business.”
The changes were brought to the council Tuesday by Today’s Herbal Choice marijuana store, located at 75940 Rock Crest St. Owner Merle Thomas wants to move his businesses to the other end of the building at that location, which also has a car audio shop and the Rainier Assembly of God church. That would allow him to expand his office space and stay open later.
Cole said Today’s Herbal Choice has been in business for over four years and the city has never received a complaint about it.
Under the marijuana dispensary policy the council adopted in 2015, dispensaries that are within 1,000 feet of a church must close on Christmas, Christmas Eve, Sundays and by 6 p.m. Wednesdays, unless the church gives written permission. However, there is a discrepancy with another section of the ordinance which said that distance was 200 feet.
The council unanimously amended that distance to be 200 feet. When Today’s Herbal Choice moves to the other end of the complex, it will be more than 300 feet from Rainier Assembly of God church.
Thomas said he would rather move his business than ask the church for an exemption, because the closures were part of the original agreement and he wanted to be a good neighbor to the church. He said he had spoken with the church leaders, and they liked the idea of the shop moving farther away.
The council also unanimously changed the size limit of dispensaries, from 1,600 square feet total to a showroom floor of 1,600 square feet.
Thomas said his office spaces and showroom are cramped and it’s difficult to maintain proper social distancing. He said his current store is just under 1,500 square feet total, and his plans for the new store would be about 1,500 square feet of showroom floor in addition to office space, storage space and bathrooms. He did not have a total square footage at the meeting.
“(We want to) make a more comfortable work environment because we are in a shoebox,” Thomas told the council. “With coronavirus want to be able to space it out. It’s your town, I’ll do what you want me to do. But it seems with the times it makes sense to have a little more square footage.”
Thomas said he planned to spend $120,000 on the new space, with added cost of landscaping and cleaning up the building exterior and adding more security. He said while it’s a big sum, if he’s allowed to open Sundays, he estimates he will recoup the cost in about two and a half years. Expanded hours would bring in about $56,000 extra each month, he estimated.
The final change the council made to the ordinance was changing the 8 p.m. store closing deadline to 10 p.m. to align with the state standard. The council again voted unanimously.
Thomas said he did not intend to be open that late. While he will try staying open until 9 p.m., he told the council he “might have to kick it back to 8 because the whole area goes to sleep around then.”
In other business, the council:
• Approved a new park ordinance that sets rules in public parks. Those rules include closing parks to most activity between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and forbidding fires, littering, using tobacco and hunting animals. Violators would be punished by fines of up to $500.
• Accepted Councilman Sloan Nelson’s resignation. Nelson said he resigned because he had just bought a house outside the city limits and was no longer eligible to serve on the council. Nelson said he's been on the council for over a decade and his leaving was "bittersweet."
• Agreed to act as the lead agency to apply for a grant to do a study on Fox Creek.
• Approved a low bid of around $92,700 from LCD Excavating to build the first section of the Riverfront Trail between the post office and Fox Creek. The trail would be about 700 feet long and eight feet wide and construction would begin in October, according to the city.
