Rainier city administrator's band Robots Building Robots drops debut album

“Coming into 2020 we realized we’d been playing these songs long enough and consistently enough that it was time to record,” he said.

The recording process started in the summer of 2020 with basic recording and built up to the overdubs, background vocals and mixing.

“It’s a pretty arduous process, especially when you’re doing it yourselves,” Jorgensen said. In between recording the initial tracks, there were plenty of distractions and roadblocks. Along with the pandemic, there were catastrophic wildfires in southern Oregon that burned down a town that part of the band, Jorgensen included, used to live in, family member deaths and housing challenges.

But “these songs have been kicking around in my head in some form or fashion for almost 20 years and I just wanted to get them out of my head,” Jorgenson said.

Jorgensen said Robots Building Robots is band number eight. He started in high school and has played guitar since he was 10 years old.

“The high school band was Suicide Squirrel,” he said. “That was first band and was about what you would expect it to be for a bunch of teenage boys.”

That band and many which followed were all based in Grants Pass, Oregon, Jorgensen said, so finding shows to play was tricky.