Rainier city administrator's band Robots Building Robots drops debut album

Dysphoria might be the first album Robots Building Robots put out, but it’s been a lifetime in the making, according to guitarist and Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen.
“It’s the first album, but in a way I’ve been working on this my whole adult life,” Jorgensen said.
Some of the 10 alternative rock songs on Dysphoria go back a long time. Jorgensen said one song on the album was on a 2002 album that never ended up being released.
“We liked it so much we brought it back,” he said. “The album is essentially my diary of my adult life. There are songs from then up to 2019 and about half of them were influenced by my stint working at the state capital.”
Dysphoria also was the name of the 2002 album. While the new album originally had a working title of Abandoned Skyscraper, Jorgensen said the old title seemed to fit more.
“It seemed appropriate for the times,” he said. The cover art work are the masks used in the band’s second music video because “I figured everyone has been wearing a mask this whole time anyway.”
The songs on the album have been played across many bands, Jorgensen said. The current band is made up of Jorgensen on guitar; Brandon Cope, singer and on bass; and Bradley Carroll on drums. Carroll also does a lot of the production and mixing, Jorgensen said.
“Coming into 2020 we realized we’d been playing these songs long enough and consistently enough that it was time to record,” he said.
The recording process started in the summer of 2020 with basic recording and built up to the overdubs, background vocals and mixing.
“It’s a pretty arduous process, especially when you’re doing it yourselves,” Jorgensen said. In between recording the initial tracks, there were plenty of distractions and roadblocks. Along with the pandemic, there were catastrophic wildfires in southern Oregon that burned down a town that part of the band, Jorgensen included, used to live in, family member deaths and housing challenges.
But “these songs have been kicking around in my head in some form or fashion for almost 20 years and I just wanted to get them out of my head,” Jorgenson said.
Jorgensen said Robots Building Robots is band number eight. He started in high school and has played guitar since he was 10 years old.
“The high school band was Suicide Squirrel,” he said. “That was first band and was about what you would expect it to be for a bunch of teenage boys.”
That band and many which followed were all based in Grants Pass, Oregon, Jorgensen said, so finding shows to play was tricky.
“We were teenagers in Grants Pass so there wasn’t really anywhere for us to play,” he said. “We used to have to rent out Grange halls. We’d do everything — promote it, take the money, clean up afterward. It was exhausting, but we couldn’t play in bars so it was all we could do.”
Robots Building Robots started in the summer of 2018, Jorgensen said, and “hit the ground running” as it’s a mix of previous and new band members.
Looking forward, the band has several music videos for songs on the album to release. They played a show in downtown Portland in July which was a “dream come true” and played another CD release show in early October.
“That’s something we always wanted to do, from the time of being a teenager in Grants Pass,” he said. “I said ‘someday, I will play a show in downtown Portland.’ ”
Robots Building Robots already is working on a second album that will come out next summer. Tentatively titled Dispatches from the Forbidden Zone, Jorgensen said the concept album is a “love letter to middle America.”
“It’s about the struggle and decline of small cities,” he said. As the current city administrator of Rainier and with previous experience working in Astoria, he has familiarly with the topic.
“I have at least a couple albums worth of material beyond that, but we’ll see,” he said.