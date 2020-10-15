Rainier Cemetery District running levy on Nov. ballot

Voters in the Rainier Cemetery District will be asked on the general election ballot whether to increase the cemetery tax to replace equipment and hire more staff to care for local cemeteries.
“Community members who frequent any one of our 12 cemeteries on a regular basis have commented that the level of maintenance and care has declined,” cemetery district bookkeeper Cyndi Warren said in the Columbia County voter’s pamphlet.
“Having adequate staffing levels, much needed equipment replaced and operating supplies are so very important when taking care of your family’s final resting place,” she added.
The proposed rate of the five-year levy is five cents per $1,000 of assessed value. That would raise a total of just under $441,000 over the five years and would cost the owner of a $150,000 home an additional $7.50 per year.
By year, that total tax revenues would break down to about $75,000 in 2021-2022, $81,000 in 2022-2023, $87,600 in 2023-2024, $94,700 in 2024-2025 and $102,000 in 2025-2026, according to county estimates.
Aging equipment and a staff shortage has made caring for the cemetery’s roughly 37 acres of land covering 25 miles between Rainier and Clatskanie difficult, Warren said.
“Currently, our sexton maintains 12 cemeteries, meets with the families, plans and carries out all burials, processes all of the paperwork,” Warren said. “By adding the additional support staff, our sexton will be better able to devote more of his time taking care of the families and their loved ones final resting place as is his number one priority.”
In addition to office support, the increased funding would allow the cemetery district to hire for additional landscapers during the peak mowing summer season.
According to Warren, the cemetery district’s permanent tax rate was established in 1962 at seven cents per $1,000 of assessed value and “is severely inadequate to fund current staffing needs, as well as replace the aging equipment used every day.”
In a “for” argument in the voter’s pamphlet, Judy Lepin pointed out that the cemetery district provides “absolutely beautiful property that we are so lucky to have for the final resting places of our ancestors, and perhaps, ourselves” at a much cheaper cost than in Portland or other areas.
She said the levy is a small “cost to show respect to the dead” and “keep it in the condition our forefathers intended when they made this land available and created our cemetery district in 1950.”
“Cemeteries reflect the values of their communities. Our communities are presenting a sad reflection to those visiting our cemeteries,” she said.
Lepin and Carol Everman, who also submitted a “for” statement, pointed out there’s only one employee who is expected to maintain all the grounds and graves.
Everman said she has “people planted there going back four generations.”
“I want our local cemetery to look nice, but how can a single employee keep the dandelions mowed and the fences repaired on 12 locations, totaling nearly 40 acres? This is in addition to keeping the records, selling plots and opening and closing graves,” she wrote.
This levy increase has been rejected by voters twice before, and Everman asked voters to “please consider the small price asked to just maintain the existing properties.”
There were no against statements submitted to the voter’s pamphlet.
Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Postmarks do not count. Any mailed ballots need to be received by the 8 p.m. deadline. There are drop boxes at the Columbia County Courthouse, 230 Strand St., St Helens; Scappoose City Hall, 33568 E. Columbia Ave.; the Clatskanie Library, 11 Lillich St., Clatskanie; Rainier City Hall, 106 B St. West; Vernonia Public Library, 701 Weed Ave.; Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD, 12525 Oregon Highway 202, Mist.
