Rainier Cemetery District running levy on Nov. ballot

Voters in the Rainier Cemetery District will be asked on the general election ballot whether to increase the cemetery tax to replace equipment and hire more staff to care for local cemeteries.

“Community members who frequent any one of our 12 cemeteries on a regular basis have commented that the level of maintenance and care has declined,” cemetery district bookkeeper Cyndi Warren said in the Columbia County voter’s pamphlet.

“Having adequate staffing levels, much needed equipment replaced and operating supplies are so very important when taking care of your family’s final resting place,” she added.

The proposed rate of the five-year levy is five cents per $1,000 of assessed value. That would raise a total of just under $441,000 over the five years and would cost the owner of a $150,000 home an additional $7.50 per year.

By year, that total tax revenues would break down to about $75,000 in 2021-2022, $81,000 in 2022-2023, $87,600 in 2023-2024, $94,700 in 2024-2025 and $102,000 in 2025-2026, according to county estimates.

Aging equipment and a staff shortage has made caring for the cemetery’s roughly 37 acres of land covering 25 miles between Rainier and Clatskanie difficult, Warren said.